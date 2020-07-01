/
3 bedroom apartments
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Florence, AL
1918 Hermitage Drive
1918 Hermitage Dr, Florence, AL
1918 Hermitage Drive Florence AL 35630 (4BD/2.
419 East Lelia Street
419 E Lelia St, Florence, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1361 sqft
*We request you drive by our properties before scheduling a showing* 419 E Lelia Street Florence, Al 35630 Beds: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Appliances Included: Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes Flooring: Hardwood, Carpet, and
612 West Duncan Avenue
612 W Duncan Ave, Florence, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
***PICTURES TO COME*** Will be available Mid-July! We request you drive by our properties before setting up a showing! Call today for this adorable 50s style home! Located close to UNA and downtown. Features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
1002 Sherrod Ave
1002 Sherrod Ave, Florence, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
FALL MOVE IN SPECIAL $1125 Per Month with Lease starting on August 1, 2020!! *** Call 256-718-2000 to set up a showing!*** You aren't going to want to miss this opportunity! Attention to detail. This unit has been remodeled from top to bottom.
246 Camelot Way
246 Camelot Way, Florence, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1750 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
668 Simpson Street Apartment 1
668 Simpson St, Florence, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1500 sqft
668 Simpson Street Apt 1 Florence AL 35630 (3BD/1BA) - Address: 668 Simpson Street Apt 1 Florence AL 35630 Rent: $700 Deposit: $700 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before
217 Lawton Avenue
217 Lawton Ave, Florence, AL
3 Bedrooms
$550
217 Lawton Avenue Florence AL 35630 (3BD/1BA) - Address: 217 Lawton Avenue Florence AL 35630 Rent: $550 Deposit: $550 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before Applying,
805 9th Street
805 East 9th Street, Tuscumbia, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
805 9th Street Tuscumbia AL 35674 (3BD/1BA) - Address: 805 9th Street Tuscumbia AL 35674 Rent: $ 795 Deposit: $ 795 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before Applying,
725 North Jefferson St
725 North Jefferson Street, Tuscumbia, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
15 sqft
Adorable cottage move-in ready. Walking distance to downtown Tuscumbia. 3 Bedroom, 1 full bath. Original hardwood floors. 9 ft. ceiling. New windows and roof.
402 Ford Road
402 Ford Road, Muscle Shoals, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**Will be available for move in Mid-May/Early-June** 402 Ford Road Muscle Shoals, Al 35661 Beds: 4 Baths: 2 Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes Heat/Air: Central Unit Flooring: Tile Parking:
401 S. East Street
401 South East Street, Tuscumbia, AL
3 Bedrooms
$625
409 S East Street Tuscumbia AL 35674 (3BD/1BA) - Address: 409 S East Street Tuscumbia AL 35674 Rent: $625 Deposit: $625 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before Applying,
2077 County Road 71
2077 County Road 71, Lauderdale County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1900 sqft
2077 County Road 71 Killen AL 35645 (3BD/2BA) - Address: 2077 County Road 71 Killen AL 35645 Rent: 1100.00 Deposit: 1100.