3 bedroom apartments
67 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harvest, AL
1 Unit Available
111 Grant Drive
111 Grant Drive, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Spacious 1,296 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, large master bedroom, fresh paint, new appliances, and a large back yard.
1 Unit Available
126 Mylo Road
126 Mylo Circle, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1177 sqft
Settle down in this 3-bedroom/2-bath home in Harvest.
1 Unit Available
155 Waterbury Drive
155 Waterbury Drive, Harvest, AL
155 Waterbury Drive Available 07/10/20 155 Waterbury Drive - Super family home w/ basement suite w/glamour bath,rec. room, bedroom, kitchen w/corian countertops, storm shelter wine cellar. oversized garage w/storage.
1 Unit Available
129 Lockport Drive
129 Lockport Drive, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1788 sqft
Gorgeous 1,788 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, garage and a fenced in backyard.
1 Unit Available
219 Farmington Drive
219 Farmington Drive, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1787 sqft
There's space for you and guests too in this 3-bedroom/2.5-bath home in Harvest.
Results within 1 mile of Harvest
1 Unit Available
159 Bayside Lane
159 Bayside Lane, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1457 sqft
Reserve some time to see this 1-story home in Toney.
1 Unit Available
152 Bayside Lane
152 Bayside Lane, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1296 sqft
Spacious 1,296 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, garage, and a large fenced in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Harvest
Addison Park Apts
18 Units Available
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1424 sqft
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.
1 Unit Available
105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE
105 Charlemange Circle, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2439 sqft
For more information, contact LaDonna Marrazzo at (256) 509-0428. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1144166 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home in Harvest.
1 Unit Available
123 Timberland Trace
123 Timberland Trace, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1664 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in Madison AL. The home has a fenced in back yard and a deck. The flooring is hardwood and the rooms are carpet. The closets have plenty of room for storage with additional storage space in the garage.
Maple Ridge
1 Unit Available
127 Maple Ridge Blvd.
127 Maple Ridge Boulevard Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2490 sqft
3 bedroom, 3 bathroom brick 2 story in the heart of Madison. This home has 2 living areas to include a formal living room and an upstairs loft. Entertain in the formal living room and dining room. Enjoy a family bbq on the covered patio.
1 Unit Available
258 Mountain Creek Drive
258 Mountain Creek Drive, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1206 sqft
Move-in ready home in Knox Creek! Lawn care provided throughout the Summer of 2020. This open floor plan is a great space for entertaining friends or family.
1 Unit Available
16757 Wellhouse Drive
16757 Wellhouse Drive, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
2336 sqft
Beautiful 2,336 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, garage and a large backyard.
1 Unit Available
27569 Grant Drive
27569 Grant Drive, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
Beautiful all brick 1,450 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, two car garage and a large fenced in backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Harvest
31 Units Available
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
6854 Governors W, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1415 sqft
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre is more than just a place to call home. At Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre youll find our prime location to shopping, dining, and entertainment appealing.
19 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
6 Units Available
Arch Street
100 Arch Street Pl, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1287 sqft
Welcome home to Arch Street Apartments! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our upgraded apartments, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, and other great amenities.
31 Units Available
The Paddock Club at Providence
685 Providence Main St, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1336 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the recently redesigned Paddock Club at Providence apartment homes located in Huntsville, Alabama.
1 Unit Available
Madison Park
1 Madison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1415 sqft
Welcome home to the friendliest community in Madison! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our quiet cabanas, state of the art fitness center, playground, and other great amenities.
13 Units Available
Madison Landing at Research Park
2002 Flagstone Dr, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,166
1278 sqft
These apartments offer easy access to I-565 and are just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and great schools. Units feature walk-in closets and a wood-burning oven.
14 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1326 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
23 Units Available
Main Street Apartment Homes
1450 Paramount Dr, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1206 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Huntsville close to Cummings Research Park, I-565 and Route 255. Outdoor swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center and coffee bar. Recently renovated units with hardwood floors.
Providence Ridge Apartments
24 Units Available
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1330 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
2 Units Available
Palladian at Promenade
2150 Hughes Road, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2017 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Palladian at Promenade in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!