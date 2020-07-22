/
lauderdale county
11 Apartments for rent in Lauderdale County, AL📍
253 Woodcastle Drive
253 Woodcastle Dr, Florence, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1422 sqft
253 Woodcastle Drive Florence, AL 35630 (3BD/2BA) - Address: 253 Woodcastle Drive Florence, AL 35630 Rent: $1495 Deposit: $1495 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before
937 N. Royal Avenue - 937 N. Royal Avenue Florence Alabama 35630 (2 BR / 1 BA)
937 N Royal Ave, Florence, AL
2 Bedrooms
$525
937 N Royal Avenue Florence AL 35630 (2BD/1BA) - Address: 937 N Royal Avenue Florence AL 35630 Rent: $525 Deposit: $525 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before Applying,
1002 Sherrod Ave
1002 Sherrod Ave, Florence, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
FALL MOVE IN SPECIAL $1125 Per Month with Lease starting on August 1, 2020!! *** Call 256-718-2000 to set up a showing!*** You aren't going to want to miss this opportunity! Attention to detail. This unit has been remodeled from top to bottom.
668 Simpson Street Apartment 1
668 Simpson St, Florence, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1500 sqft
668 Simpson Street Apt 1 Florence AL 35630 (3BD/1BA) - Address: 668 Simpson Street Apt 1 Florence AL 35630 Rent: $700 Deposit: $700 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before
217 Lawton Avenue
217 Lawton Ave, Florence, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$550
217 Lawton Avenue Florence AL 35630 (3BD/1BA) - Address: 217 Lawton Avenue Florence AL 35630 Rent: $550 Deposit: $550 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before Applying,
200 Easterwood Street
200 Easterwood Street, Cherokee, AL
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
4660 sqft
200 Easterwood Street Cherokee AL 35616 (6BD/4.
1004 N Commons St E
1004 North Commons Street East, Tuscumbia, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1 sqft
This two bedroom one bath home is located close to schools, shopping and more. Features include new hvac, hardwoods, dishwasher, stove, fridge, covered parking and fenced in backyard.
725 North Jefferson St
725 North Jefferson Street, Tuscumbia, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
15 sqft
Adorable cottage move-in ready. Walking distance to downtown Tuscumbia. 3 Bedroom, 1 full bath. Original hardwood floors. 9 ft. ceiling. New windows and roof.
401 S. East Street
401 South East Street, Tuscumbia, AL
3 Bedrooms
$625
409 S East Street Tuscumbia AL 35674 (3BD/1BA) - Address: 409 S East Street Tuscumbia AL 35674 Rent: $625 Deposit: $625 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before Applying,
430 Monroe St
430 Monroe St, Courtland, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
LEASE TO PURCHASE (RENT TO OWN) – No Bank for 18 Months – $234,400 No Pets Come check out the history in this beautiful, friendly and quiet town called Courtland, AL.
11770 Snake Road
11770 Snake Road, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1100 sqft
11770 Snake Road Available 08/01/20 Country Home Minutes From Athens! - Nice rental home with country setting located only a few minutes from Athens. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living area and kitchen with dining area.
Huntsville, Spring Hill, Columbia, Madison, and Tupelo have apartments for rent.