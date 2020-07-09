Apartment List
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:01 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Florence, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Florence apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1918 Hermitage Drive
1918 Hermitage Dr, Florence, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1918 Hermitage Drive Available 07/31/20 1918 Hermitage Drive Florence AL 35630 (4BD/2.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1002 Sherrod Ave
1002 Sherrod Ave, Florence, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
FALL MOVE IN SPECIAL $1125 Per Month with Lease starting on August 1, 2020!! *** Call 256-718-2000 to set up a showing!*** You aren't going to want to miss this opportunity! Attention to detail. This unit has been remodeled from top to bottom.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
668 Simpson Street Apartment 1
668 Simpson St, Florence, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1500 sqft
668 Simpson Street Apt 1 Florence AL 35630 (3BD/1BA) - Address: 668 Simpson Street Apt 1 Florence AL 35630 Rent: $700 Deposit: $700 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
217 Lawton Avenue
217 Lawton Ave, Florence, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$550
217 Lawton Avenue Florence AL 35630 (3BD/1BA) - Address: 217 Lawton Avenue Florence AL 35630 Rent: $550 Deposit: $550 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before Applying,

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
937 N. Royal Avenue - 937 N. Royal Avenue Florence Alabama 35630 (2 BR / 1 BA)
937 N Royal Ave, Florence, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
937 N Royal Avenue Florence AL 35630 (2BD/1BA) - Address: 937 N Royal Avenue Florence AL 35630 Rent: $595 Deposit: $595 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before Applying,
Results within 5 miles of Florence

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1004 N Commons St E
1004 North Commons Street East, Tuscumbia, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1 sqft
This two bedroom one bath home is located close to schools, shopping and more. Features include new hvac, hardwoods, dishwasher, stove, fridge, covered parking and fenced in backyard.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
402 Ford Road
402 Ford Road, Muscle Shoals, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1350 sqft
*We request you drive by our properties before scheduling a showing!* 402 Ford Road Muscle Shoals, Al 35661 Beds: 4 Baths: 2 Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes Heat/Air: Central Unit Flooring:

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
401 S. East Street
401 South East Street, Tuscumbia, AL
3 Bedrooms
$625
409 S East Street Tuscumbia AL 35674 (3BD/1BA) - Address: 409 S East Street Tuscumbia AL 35674 Rent: $625 Deposit: $625 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before Applying,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Florence, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Florence apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

