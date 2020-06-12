/
3 bedroom apartments
35 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Athens, AL
21848 Bald Eagle Dr
21848 Bald Eagle Drive, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1986 sqft
Like new home for rent - Property Id: 286639 Like new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Athens. Two years old.
107 Scotland Drive
107 Scotland Drive, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$915
1107 sqft
107 Scotland Dr - Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a beautiful lot with lots of trees. Sliding glass doors open up to nice patio. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Convenient location located off Hwy 31S. Call today to view.
310 Vine St
310 Vine Street, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1248 sqft
Property COMING SOON!! All newly renovated located in Athens with 3 beds, 1 bath, granite counter, luxury flooring, 1-car garage , Covered Porch and a flat lot!! Call us at 205-410-8785!!
14794 Norfleet Drive
14794 Norfleet Dr, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1672 sqft
New never lived in rental home available now! Conveniently located minutes from Madison and Athens shopping and entertainment.
203 Sunset Drive
203 Sunset Drive, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1275 sqft
Rental in Athens City! - Nice full brick home located in Athens City! The beautiful hardwood flooring welcomes you as you enter the front door and is throughout most of the home. The 3 large bedrooms feature hardwood flooring and spacious closets.
146 Sycamore Place
146 Sycamore Place, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1386 sqft
Great 3 bedroom/2 full bath townhome with single car garage in the heart of Athens. Quiet neighborhood conveniently located close to the medical district, restaurants, shopping, parks & more.
26140 Valley Ridge Rd
26140 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
26140 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26140 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
12299 Old Orchard Rd
12299 Old Orchard Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Pending Application! - Welcome home to 12299 Old Orchard Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/3BA in Madison.
26124 Valley Ridge Rd
26124 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
26124 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26124 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
12314 Old Orchard Rd
12314 Old Orchard Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
12314 Old Orchard Rd - Welcome home to 12314 Old Orchard Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Madison.
26044 Valley Ridge Road
26044 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1950 sqft
26044 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26044 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
182 BOWDOCK DRIVE
182 Bowdock Drive, Madison, AL
Brand new / never occupied full brick rancher. Immediate availability with application approval! Zoned for award winning Madison City Schools in a tucked away community.
26093 Valley Ridge Rd
26093 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
26093 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26093 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
26106 Valley Ridge Rd
26106 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
26106 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26106 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
16757 Wellhouse Drive
16757 Wellhouse Drive, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
2336 sqft
Beautiful 2,336 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, garage and a large backyard.
Palladian at Promenade
2150 Hughes Road, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2017 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Palladian at Promenade in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
1002 15th Ave SW
1002 15th Ave SW, Decatur, AL
- SFR (RLNE5831409)
105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE
105 Charlemange Circle, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2439 sqft
For more information, contact LaDonna Marrazzo at (256) 509-0428. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1144166 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home in Harvest.
299 BRADFORD FARMS DRIVE
299 Bradford Farms Drive, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
NO PETS -Beautiful Move in ready home. Relax in your large family room after a long day, the kitchen has new counter tops and freshly painted interior.
123 BAMBI LANE
123 Bambi Lane, Madison, AL
Beautiful full brick open floor plan home. 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Situated on a corner lot. New granite in the kitchen & baths & new beveled subway tile backslash. New satin nickel door knobs & hinges.
111 Grant Drive
111 Grant Drive, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Spacious 1,296 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, large master bedroom, fresh paint, new appliances, and a large back yard.
224 Garden Brook Drive
224 Garden Brook Drive, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1903 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Madison. Move-in ready! New flooring, fresh paint, new granite in kitchen & bath bathrooms. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Large fenced in backyard with shed.
128 Meadowglade Lane
128 Meadowglade Ln, Madison, AL
Move-In Ready by July 1st.....Lovely 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Madison City Schools!! This home is Beautiful kitchen features granite countertops and wood floors and is equipped with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave.
126 Mylo Road
126 Mylo Circle, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1177 sqft
Settle down in this 3-bedroom/2-bath home in Harvest.