3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
18 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Decatur, AL
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1002 15th Ave SW
1002 15th Ave SW, Decatur, AL
- SFR (RLNE5831409)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
3402 Timber Way Southwest
3402 Timber Way Southwest, Decatur, AL
Spacious 3,000 sf home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
940 Spring Court Southwest
940 Spring Court Southwest, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1290 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is centrally located to shopping, restaurants, great schools, and more.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast
1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1131 sqft
Spacious 1,131 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths.
1 of 8
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
1602 3rd Avenue Southwest
1602 3rd Ave SW, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1995 sqft
Beautiful 1,995 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, new appliances and a single car garage with plenty of storage space.
Results within 5 miles of Decatur
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1705 Linwood Dr SW
1705 Linwood Street, Hartselle, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1590 sqft
1705 Linwood Dr SW Available 06/13/20 - HOUSE 3BR/2BA located in Hartselle. 1 story with plenty of room inside and out. Eat-in kitchen plus a dining room. Living room and a separate den. 2 Full bathrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Westlake
1 Unit Available
3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest
3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
3260 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Spacious 2-story 3,260 sqft home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Results within 10 miles of Decatur
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26140 Valley Ridge Rd
26140 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
26140 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26140 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12299 Old Orchard Rd
12299 Old Orchard Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Pending Application! - Welcome home to 12299 Old Orchard Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/3BA in Madison.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26124 Valley Ridge Rd
26124 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
26124 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26124 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12314 Old Orchard Rd
12314 Old Orchard Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
12314 Old Orchard Rd - Welcome home to 12314 Old Orchard Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Madison.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26044 Valley Ridge Road
26044 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1950 sqft
26044 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26044 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Scotland Drive
107 Scotland Drive, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$915
1107 sqft
107 Scotland Dr - Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a beautiful lot with lots of trees. Sliding glass doors open up to nice patio. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Convenient location located off Hwy 31S. Call today to view.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
182 BOWDOCK DRIVE
182 Bowdock Drive, Madison, AL
Brand new / never occupied full brick rancher. Immediate availability with application approval! Zoned for award winning Madison City Schools in a tucked away community.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
14794 Norfleet Drive
14794 Norfleet Dr, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1672 sqft
New never lived in rental home available now! Conveniently located minutes from Madison and Athens shopping and entertainment.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
26093 Valley Ridge Rd
26093 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
26093 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26093 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
26106 Valley Ridge Rd
26106 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
26106 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26106 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
203 Sunset Drive
203 Sunset Drive, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1275 sqft
Rental in Athens City! - Nice full brick home located in Athens City! The beautiful hardwood flooring welcomes you as you enter the front door and is throughout most of the home. The 3 large bedrooms feature hardwood flooring and spacious closets.