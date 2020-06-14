Apartment List
/
AL
/
fairfield
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

51 Apartments for rent in Fairfield, AL with garage

Fairfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
212 Ridgewood Avenue
212 Ridgewood Avenue, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$892
1270 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Results within 5 miles of Fairfield
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Industrial Center
63 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$818
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$902
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$979
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$905
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Birchall at Ross Bridge
100 Birchall Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1554 sqft
A beautiful community with a fitness center, serenity gardens area, pet exercise park, car care center, and a game room. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, large closets, and granite islands in the kitchen.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Sand Ridge
24 Units Available
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
804 2nd Avenue
804 2nd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1739 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bush Hills
1 Unit Available
1205 4th Court W
1205 4th Court West, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
Wonderful all electric home, fenced yard, garage, section 8 accepted - Wonderful all electric home, fenced yard, garage, section 8 accepted, hardwood floors, very nice. (RLNE2739859)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Ridge
1 Unit Available
152 Singapore Circle
152 Singapore Circle, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome Home to 152 Singapore Circle! Come see this nice freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath townhouse conveniently located in Oxmoor Ridge.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Industrial Center
1 Unit Available
2758 Village Place Birmingham
2758 Village Pl, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1402 sqft
2758 Village Place Birmingham Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW home in a convenient location of OXMOOR VILLAGE! CLOSE TO SAMFORD! - **THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN WEST HOMEWOOD, OFF OF OXMOOR WENONAH ROAD** Our Avondale floor plan offers open floor plan with

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
612 Rose Hill Rd
612 Rose Hill Road, Forestdale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
2136 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** LARGE home in the Forestdale area! 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1121 Skyline Dr
1121 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,075
1560 sqft
This Awesome property located in Forestdale has 5 beds, 2 bath!! All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring with a storage building!! On the outside is a covered porch and a garage!! So call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to set

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1205 10th Way
1205 10th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Property Coming Soon!!! All newly renovated located in Pleasant Grove with 3 beds, 2 bath, Granite Counters, Luxury Flooring throughout and a Garage!! Call us at 205-410-8785 !!

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1820 Fairfax Ave
1820 Fairfax Avenue, Bessemer, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1735 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property in Bessemer with 5 beds, 3 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring throughout and a 2-Car Garage!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Sandusky
1 Unit Available
808 Ozark Court
808 Ozark Court, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1760 sqft
Walk into this ranch style home. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, including a flat-top stove. There is a full bathroom and laundry room off of the kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
517 Harlem Avenue
517 Harlem Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1221 sqft
This is a home you do not want to miss, with 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms it has a huge den, great patio for large gatherings, and a garage... This home meets every need AND your wants! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3700 Sharon Ln
3700 Sharon Lane, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1750 sqft
3 Beds & 3 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Ridge
1 Unit Available
453 SUNBELT DR
453 Sunbelt Drive, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Very Nice condo located on the 10th Green of the Robert Trent Jones Oxmoor Valley Golf Course! Great Condition with gleaming hardwoods and granite countertops. The Living Room and Master Bedroom overlook the beautiful Golf Course.
Results within 10 miles of Fairfield
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Forest Park
28 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,571
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$756
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1339 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$764
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:31am
Redmont Park
37 Units Available
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,468
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,268
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fairfield, AL

Fairfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Fairfield 2 BedroomsFairfield 3 BedroomsFairfield Apartments with Balcony
Fairfield Apartments with GarageFairfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairfield Apartments with Parking
Fairfield Apartments with Washer-DryerFairfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsFairfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, AL
Sylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University