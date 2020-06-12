Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

18 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dothan, AL

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Camelot Dothan
106 Castle Drive, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$855
1296 sqft
Just steps away from Westgate Park. Community has picturesque landscaping with green space and pool. Units feature energy efficient appliances, walk in closets, and tile floors.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Fox Run
1910 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$790
1205 sqft
WELCOME TO FOX RUN This quiet community feels like city living with a warm and friendly feel of the country. We offer floor plans for one, two and three bedroom layouts that we are sure will fit any of your spacious needs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Vermont Court #2
104 Vermont Court, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
104 Vermont Court #2 Available 06/17/20 Duplex- Dothan, AL - All appliances, all ceramic tile floors, pets negotiable (RLNE5466748)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
147 Montreat
147 Montreat Ct, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1699 sqft
147 Montreat Available 07/07/20 Autumn Crest! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on large corner lot; crown molding thru-out; all lights are LED; kitchen features upgraded cabinets with soft close drawers & under counter lighting; luxury vinyl

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Rimson Road
301 Rimson Road, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
301 Rimson Road Available 07/01/20 301 Rimson Road - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home close to downtown shopping and schools.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Tree Crest
116 Tree Crest Road, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1452 sqft
116 Tree Crest Available 07/01/20 116 Tree Crest - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home convenient to shopping and Southeast Medical Center.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1708 Keating Road
1708 Keating Road, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1254 sqft
1708 Keating Road Available 06/22/20 1708 Keating - This home features original hardwood floors, fenced in back yard, kitchen has lots of cabinets and a patio out back. Rent is $825 monthly and $825 Security Deposit. (RLNE2077875)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
112 Adris Place
112 Adris Place, Dothan, AL
2400 sq ft. +/-5 offices with foyer/reception area, conference room, several storage rooms, 2 bathrooms, and kitchenette. NowAvailable.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
506 Highland
506 Highland Street, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home with single car garage and large backyard!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
103 Lakeside Drive
103 Lakeside Drive, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2074 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath brick home in the Hidden Lake Subdivision! Large grand room with trey ceilings, built-ins, screened porch and double car garage! NO PETS... Available July 6th!

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
147 Muirfield Lane
147 Murfield Lane, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1807 sqft
*LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN RENT* Beautiful garden executive home in the Highlands with golf just minutes away at the RTJ Highland Oaks. A 3 bedroom and 2 bath design with a cathedral ceiling.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
13 Williamsburg Place
13 Williamsburg Place, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3740 sqft
Very Spacious Two Story Home. Big Master Bathroom. 2 Bedrooms with Jack & Jill Bath Between Plus Two Other Large Rooms Upstairs that Could Be Used As Additional Bedrooms But Have No Closets. Lots Of Storage. Many Amenities and Conveniently Located.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
202 West Roxbury
202 West Roxbury Road, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1602 sqft
202 West Roxbury Available 05/26/20 3 Bedroom Home in Chapelwood - 3 Bed/2 bath town home with a large fenced back yard in Chapelwood! Great brick home with 2 car garage and more! Fireplace, hard wood floors, carpet in bedrooms, and 2 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
150 Coral Ln
150 Coral Ln, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1536 sqft
150 Coral Ln Available 07/07/20 150 Coral Lane - 2 Bedrooms up & 1 down. Beautiful tile flooring on main level. Kitchen with separate dining area. Very open floor plan. Covered patio off the back. Huge pantry w/shelving.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
801 Montezuma Avenue
801 Montezuma Avenue, Dothan, AL
Completely remodeled Garden District area home! The home features granite/marble counter tops throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1312 Northfield Cir
1312 Northfield Circle, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1398 sqft
Huge Yard and Additional Garage! - This home has it all - large detached workshop and updated home at an affordable price. It even has a community clubhouse. All hard floors throughout property and owner will consider pets.
Results within 5 miles of Dothan

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
518 JESTER
518 Jester St, Cowarts, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1485 sqft
VERY NICE HOME FOR RENT 3 MILES FROM ACOM COLLEGE

1 of 24

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
240 Blackberry Lane
240 Blackberry Lane, Kinsey, AL
3 Bedrooms
$625
1904 sqft
Large Mobile Home on 1.4 Acres. Side Deck. Woodburning fireplace. Large kitchen with island and bar. Well and City Water. Shop with Leanto. Separate Dining Area.

