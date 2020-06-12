/
3 bedroom apartments
18 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dothan, AL
Camelot Dothan
106 Castle Drive, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$855
1296 sqft
Just steps away from Westgate Park. Community has picturesque landscaping with green space and pool. Units feature energy efficient appliances, walk in closets, and tile floors.
Fox Run
1910 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$790
1205 sqft
WELCOME TO FOX RUN This quiet community feels like city living with a warm and friendly feel of the country. We offer floor plans for one, two and three bedroom layouts that we are sure will fit any of your spacious needs.
104 Vermont Court #2
104 Vermont Court, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
104 Vermont Court #2 Available 06/17/20 Duplex- Dothan, AL - All appliances, all ceramic tile floors, pets negotiable (RLNE5466748)
147 Montreat
147 Montreat Ct, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1699 sqft
147 Montreat Available 07/07/20 Autumn Crest! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on large corner lot; crown molding thru-out; all lights are LED; kitchen features upgraded cabinets with soft close drawers & under counter lighting; luxury vinyl
301 Rimson Road
301 Rimson Road, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
301 Rimson Road Available 07/01/20 301 Rimson Road - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home close to downtown shopping and schools.
116 Tree Crest
116 Tree Crest Road, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1452 sqft
116 Tree Crest Available 07/01/20 116 Tree Crest - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home convenient to shopping and Southeast Medical Center.
1708 Keating Road
1708 Keating Road, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1254 sqft
1708 Keating Road Available 06/22/20 1708 Keating - This home features original hardwood floors, fenced in back yard, kitchen has lots of cabinets and a patio out back. Rent is $825 monthly and $825 Security Deposit. (RLNE2077875)
112 Adris Place
112 Adris Place, Dothan, AL
2400 sq ft. +/-5 offices with foyer/reception area, conference room, several storage rooms, 2 bathrooms, and kitchenette. NowAvailable.
506 Highland
506 Highland Street, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home with single car garage and large backyard!
103 Lakeside Drive
103 Lakeside Drive, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2074 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath brick home in the Hidden Lake Subdivision! Large grand room with trey ceilings, built-ins, screened porch and double car garage! NO PETS... Available July 6th!
147 Muirfield Lane
147 Murfield Lane, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1807 sqft
*LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN RENT* Beautiful garden executive home in the Highlands with golf just minutes away at the RTJ Highland Oaks. A 3 bedroom and 2 bath design with a cathedral ceiling.
13 Williamsburg Place
13 Williamsburg Place, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3740 sqft
Very Spacious Two Story Home. Big Master Bathroom. 2 Bedrooms with Jack & Jill Bath Between Plus Two Other Large Rooms Upstairs that Could Be Used As Additional Bedrooms But Have No Closets. Lots Of Storage. Many Amenities and Conveniently Located.
202 West Roxbury
202 West Roxbury Road, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1602 sqft
202 West Roxbury Available 05/26/20 3 Bedroom Home in Chapelwood - 3 Bed/2 bath town home with a large fenced back yard in Chapelwood! Great brick home with 2 car garage and more! Fireplace, hard wood floors, carpet in bedrooms, and 2 car garage.
150 Coral Ln
150 Coral Ln, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1536 sqft
150 Coral Ln Available 07/07/20 150 Coral Lane - 2 Bedrooms up & 1 down. Beautiful tile flooring on main level. Kitchen with separate dining area. Very open floor plan. Covered patio off the back. Huge pantry w/shelving.
801 Montezuma Avenue
801 Montezuma Avenue, Dothan, AL
Completely remodeled Garden District area home! The home features granite/marble counter tops throughout.
1312 Northfield Cir
1312 Northfield Circle, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1398 sqft
Huge Yard and Additional Garage! - This home has it all - large detached workshop and updated home at an affordable price. It even has a community clubhouse. All hard floors throughout property and owner will consider pets.
518 JESTER
518 Jester St, Cowarts, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1485 sqft
VERY NICE HOME FOR RENT 3 MILES FROM ACOM COLLEGE
240 Blackberry Lane
240 Blackberry Lane, Kinsey, AL
3 Bedrooms
$625
1904 sqft
Large Mobile Home on 1.4 Acres. Side Deck. Woodburning fireplace. Large kitchen with island and bar. Well and City Water. Shop with Leanto. Separate Dining Area.