Amenities

conference room lobby

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room lobby

Three tenant building with one 1,725 SF end cap unit available. Unit consists of a large lobby, 4 offices (approximately 10 x 10), one larger office or conference room, a break room/ kitchenette, an ADA restroom, and a supply closet area. Other tenants in building are Acceptance Loan and S.A. Jones Construction. Convenient office space in excellent condition with Ross Clark Circle frontage and access to building on Forest Drive. $2,500 per month/ modified gross.