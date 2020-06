Amenities

1,600 SF retail space available in strip center on Montgomery Highway. Center tenants are Starbucks, Southern Nutrition, Jersey Mike's, Merle Norman, AT&T. Strip center is located directly across from regional mall, on major highway. This is the last unit available at this prime location with 38,964 CPD (2018 ALDOT). NNN lease rate is negotiable.