((AVAILABLE NOW all dates are subject to change ))No animals!! 2 story unit, Wet bar in living room and wood like flooring, top deck off master bed room, washer/dryer, Jack and Jill bathroom and lawn care included. (CLB) 12 month lease only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 Edith Way have any available units?
230 Edith Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Daleville, AL.
What amenities does 230 Edith Way have?
Some of 230 Edith Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Edith Way currently offering any rent specials?
230 Edith Way is not currently offering any rent specials.