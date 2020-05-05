All apartments in Conecuh County
Find more places like 1242 Highway 84.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conecuh County, AL
/
1242 Highway 84
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:31 PM

1242 Highway 84

1242 US Route 84 · (334) 596-7890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1242 US Route 84, Conecuh County, AL 36401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

Studio · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
Warehouse has 30,000 SF, 2 loading docks, 3 roll up doors, pallet racks and a kitchenette. A clean room has been created in the warehouse with storage space on top. There is also an additional 2500 SF office space which includes a conference room and 7 offices. An additional restroom has also been added outside. With 4.6 +/- acres, there is plenty of room to make this a great location for a distribution or manufacturing company. Underground electric from Pea River co-op, water from Level Plains

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 Highway 84 have any available units?
1242 Highway 84 has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1242 Highway 84 currently offering any rent specials?
1242 Highway 84 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 Highway 84 pet-friendly?
No, 1242 Highway 84 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conecuh County.
Does 1242 Highway 84 offer parking?
No, 1242 Highway 84 does not offer parking.
Does 1242 Highway 84 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1242 Highway 84 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 Highway 84 have a pool?
No, 1242 Highway 84 does not have a pool.
Does 1242 Highway 84 have accessible units?
No, 1242 Highway 84 does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 Highway 84 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 Highway 84 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1242 Highway 84 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1242 Highway 84 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1242 Highway 84?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALMontgomery, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALFerry Pass, FLPrattville, ALNavarre, FLFairhope, ALEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLSaraland, ALPike Road, ALBellview, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FL
Valparaiso, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLGonzalez, FLBagdad, FLTroy, ALNiceville, FLWright, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at MontgomeryBishop State Community College
University of South AlabamaSpring Hill College
The University of West Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity