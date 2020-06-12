All apartments in Clay
Find more places like 5329 Tyler Loop Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clay, AL
/
5329 Tyler Loop Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

5329 Tyler Loop Road

5329 Tyler Loop Road · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5329 Tyler Loop Road, Clay, AL 35126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5329 Tyler Loop Road · Avail. now

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Home available for rent in Pinson!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Home with beautiful renovations in the kitchen and bathrooms. Home has a family room with fireplace, an eat in kitchen with a beautiful slate floor, and three bedrooms/two renovated baths. The lot is 1/2 acre and is fenced. NO CATS-dogs and other pets allowed.

**Tenant to verify: Alabama Power, Alagasco, BWWB, Septic system, Veolia/Advance Disposal for trash.**
***Tenant to verify school systems***

Amenities: deck, fenced yard, wood burning fireplace, pets allowed, attic storage
NOTE: AN ADDENDUM APPLIES TO THIS LEASE

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Directions: Chalkville Mtn. Rd towards Pinson. Cross over Old Springville Rd take a right on Tyler Loop. Home will be 1/4 mile on right.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2404185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5329 Tyler Loop Road have any available units?
5329 Tyler Loop Road has a unit available for $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5329 Tyler Loop Road have?
Some of 5329 Tyler Loop Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5329 Tyler Loop Road currently offering any rent specials?
5329 Tyler Loop Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5329 Tyler Loop Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5329 Tyler Loop Road is pet friendly.
Does 5329 Tyler Loop Road offer parking?
No, 5329 Tyler Loop Road does not offer parking.
Does 5329 Tyler Loop Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5329 Tyler Loop Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5329 Tyler Loop Road have a pool?
No, 5329 Tyler Loop Road does not have a pool.
Does 5329 Tyler Loop Road have accessible units?
No, 5329 Tyler Loop Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5329 Tyler Loop Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5329 Tyler Loop Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5329 Tyler Loop Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5329 Tyler Loop Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5329 Tyler Loop Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Clay Apartments with BalconyClay Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Clay Apartments with ParkingClay Apartments with Pool
Clay Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, AL
Mountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, AL
Montevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALCenter Point, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity