5329 Tyler Loop Road

Home available for rent in Pinson!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Home with beautiful renovations in the kitchen and bathrooms. Home has a family room with fireplace, an eat in kitchen with a beautiful slate floor, and three bedrooms/two renovated baths. The lot is 1/2 acre and is fenced. NO CATS-dogs and other pets allowed.



**Tenant to verify: Alabama Power, Alagasco, BWWB, Septic system, Veolia/Advance Disposal for trash.**

***Tenant to verify school systems***



Amenities: deck, fenced yard, wood burning fireplace, pets allowed, attic storage

NOTE: AN ADDENDUM APPLIES TO THIS LEASE



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



Directions: Chalkville Mtn. Rd towards Pinson. Cross over Old Springville Rd take a right on Tyler Loop. Home will be 1/4 mile on right.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



No Cats Allowed



