/
/
childersburg
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM
8 Apartments for rent in Childersburg, AL📍
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
81 Lakeside Dr 170
81 Lakeside Drive, Childersburg, AL
2 Bedrooms
$575
900 sqft
BARNETT - Property Id: 284470 CLEAN 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH HARDWOODS, CONVENIENT TO 280. TO APPLY PLEASE SEND YOUR CELL # AND WE WILL SEND A LINK Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
302 Coosa Pines Dr
302 Coosa Pines Road, Childersburg, AL
2 Bedrooms
$760
777 sqft
This property located in Childersburg has 2 beds, 1 bath, newly renovated granite counter tops and luxury flooring throughout!! Call us at 205-410-8785!!!!
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
496 15th Ave SW
496 15th Avenue Southwest, Childersburg, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1284 sqft
This 3 beds, 1.5 bath home located in Childersburg is newly renovated from granite counter tops to luxury flooring!! Don't let this pass!! Call us now at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!
Results within 5 miles of Childersburg
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
301 Poplar St
301 Poplar Street, Mignon, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1236 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** This beautiful home in Sylacauga is nestled on a quiet street with 3 bedrooms/1 bath with a great covered porch with vaulted covering. Large bedrooms with high ceilings equipped with ceiling fans.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1113 N Louisville Ave
1113 North Louisville Avenue, Sylacauga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1383 sqft
Check out this new 3 beds, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Childersburg
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
38 Orchard Drive
38 Orchard Dr, Coosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
38 Orchard Drive Available 06/19/20 Very Nice Custom Built Home In Sylacauga! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - This is an outstanding home that was custom built in 2013.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
806 N Main Ave
806 North Main Avenue, Sylacauga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
951 sqft
Check out this property located in Sylacauga with 3 beds, 1 bathroom a newly renovated granite counters, luxury flooring and a covered porch!! Call us NOW to set up a showing at 205-410-8785!!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7960 Al Highway 21
7960 Broadway Avenue, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1236 sqft
PROPERTY COMING SOON!! Newly renovated located in Sylacauga with 3 beds, 1 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring and a covered porch!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Childersburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $760.
Some of the colleges located in the Childersburg area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Childersburg from include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, and Prattville.