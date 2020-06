Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a very nice remodeled home which has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath 2 car garage totally remodeled ready to go. Beautifully refinished natural hardwood floors new appliances included. This home is located in the area of Centerpoint and has a fenced back yard and nice front yard. The house has fully functional central heat and air and is all electric. The utility bills are very cheap for this home as it is a well insulated structure.