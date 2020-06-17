All apartments in Center Point
205 22nd Avenue Northwest
205 22nd Avenue Northwest

205 22nd Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

205 22nd Avenue Northwest, Center Point, AL 35215

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move in by July 1st and get September rent for Free ***Available Now*** Newly renovated 4 BR beauty in great location, move-in ready for new residents! This home features 1,512 sq. ft of space including a bright living room with a separate dining room great for gatherings. You will love the sunny applianced kitchen for the cooking enthusiast. 4 Bedrooms include a spacious master plus 3 more bedrooms and a full bath.Have fun in the large, level backyard. Hurry this home will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

