125 16th Court Cir Ne.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport parking

3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

1 Carport

Fenced Yard

*Pet must be under 35 lbs



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5725480)