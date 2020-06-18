All apartments in Center Point
125 16th Court Cir Ne.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

125 16th Court Cir Ne

125 16th Court Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

125 16th Court Circle Northeast, Center Point, AL 35215

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
1 Carport
Fenced Yard
*Pet must be under 35 lbs

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5725480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 125 16th Court Cir Ne have any available units?
125 16th Court Cir Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Center Point, AL.
What amenities does 125 16th Court Cir Ne have?
Some of 125 16th Court Cir Ne's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 16th Court Cir Ne currently offering any rent specials?
125 16th Court Cir Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 16th Court Cir Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 16th Court Cir Ne is pet friendly.
Does 125 16th Court Cir Ne offer parking?
Yes, 125 16th Court Cir Ne does offer parking.
Does 125 16th Court Cir Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 16th Court Cir Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 16th Court Cir Ne have a pool?
No, 125 16th Court Cir Ne does not have a pool.
Does 125 16th Court Cir Ne have accessible units?
No, 125 16th Court Cir Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 125 16th Court Cir Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 16th Court Cir Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 16th Court Cir Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 16th Court Cir Ne does not have units with air conditioning.

