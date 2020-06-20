All apartments in Calera
602 The Heights Lane

602 The Heights Lane · (205) 824-5008
Location

602 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL 35040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 602 The Heights Lane · Avail. Aug 5

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
602 The Heights Lane Available 08/05/20 Home in Calera...available to see with 48 hour notice! - End unit, one level 3 bedroom, 2 bath- Great location, minutes from I65 off Shelby Airport exit!

Open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, recessed lights, an island and pantry for additional space! Large living room with beautiful floors! Covered front porch, private patio area with a wooded view, great for grilling or entertaining. Pets Allowed.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Resident to verify schools and utilities: Calera Schools, Alabama Power, City of Calera (water, sewer & trash).

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE2807085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 The Heights Lane have any available units?
602 The Heights Lane has a unit available for $1,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 602 The Heights Lane have?
Some of 602 The Heights Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 The Heights Lane currently offering any rent specials?
602 The Heights Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 The Heights Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 The Heights Lane is pet friendly.
Does 602 The Heights Lane offer parking?
No, 602 The Heights Lane does not offer parking.
Does 602 The Heights Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 The Heights Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 The Heights Lane have a pool?
No, 602 The Heights Lane does not have a pool.
Does 602 The Heights Lane have accessible units?
No, 602 The Heights Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 602 The Heights Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 The Heights Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 The Heights Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 602 The Heights Lane has units with air conditioning.
