Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

602 The Heights Lane Available 08/05/20 Home in Calera...available to see with 48 hour notice! - End unit, one level 3 bedroom, 2 bath- Great location, minutes from I65 off Shelby Airport exit!



Open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, recessed lights, an island and pantry for additional space! Large living room with beautiful floors! Covered front porch, private patio area with a wooded view, great for grilling or entertaining. Pets Allowed.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



Resident to verify schools and utilities: Calera Schools, Alabama Power, City of Calera (water, sewer & trash).



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



(RLNE2807085)