Calera, AL
270 Addison Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

270 Addison Drive

270 Addison Drive · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

270 Addison Drive, Calera, AL 35040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 270 Addison Drive · Avail. now

$1,565

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Home For Rent In Calera! Available to View!! Deposit Pending!!! - *Note - 15 month lease minimum

Look and lease this brand new home in Calera! This home features an open floor plan with lots of natural light, faux wood floors throughout the main level, open kitchen w/ an island and dining area, big pantry, 2 coat closets, 1/2 bath, and 2 car garage. Upstairs features 3 guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom, full laundry room and a large master bedroom w/ ensuite bathroom. The master bedroom is opposite the 3 spare bedrooms and offers lots of space w/ a huge walk-in closet. Call us today to schedule your viewing of the brand new home. 205-824-5008. Won't last long!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

-Tenant to verify Calera schools and utilities
-Small pets allowed w/ $300 pet fee

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE2473562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Addison Drive have any available units?
270 Addison Drive has a unit available for $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 270 Addison Drive have?
Some of 270 Addison Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Addison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
270 Addison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Addison Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 270 Addison Drive is pet friendly.
Does 270 Addison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 270 Addison Drive offers parking.
Does 270 Addison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 Addison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Addison Drive have a pool?
No, 270 Addison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 270 Addison Drive have accessible units?
No, 270 Addison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Addison Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 Addison Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 270 Addison Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 270 Addison Drive has units with air conditioning.
