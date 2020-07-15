270 Addison Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Home For Rent In Calera! Available to View!! Deposit Pending!!! - *Note - 15 month lease minimum



Look and lease this brand new home in Calera! This home features an open floor plan with lots of natural light, faux wood floors throughout the main level, open kitchen w/ an island and dining area, big pantry, 2 coat closets, 1/2 bath, and 2 car garage. Upstairs features 3 guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom, full laundry room and a large master bedroom w/ ensuite bathroom. The master bedroom is opposite the 3 spare bedrooms and offers lots of space w/ a huge walk-in closet. Call us today to schedule your viewing of the brand new home. 205-824-5008. Won't last long!



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



-Tenant to verify Calera schools and utilities

-Small pets allowed w/ $300 pet fee



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



