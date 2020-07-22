Apartment List
125 Apartments for rent in Brook Highland, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brook Highland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1928 Stone Brook Lane
1928 Stone Brook Lane, Brook Highland, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2302 sqft
1928 Stone Brook Lane - Welcome Home is 1928 Stone Brook Lane! This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home is sure to please.The large great room features a gas log fireplace and large windows provide lots of natural light.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1916 Stone Brook Lane
1916 Stone Brook Lane, Brook Highland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1456 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome home to 1916 Stone Brook Lane! This beautiful 2bedroom/2bath home is located in the Stone Brook area of Brook Highland.
Results within 1 mile of Brook Highland
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$815
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
467 Meadow Croft Drive
467 Meadow Croft Dr, Meadowbrook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
467 Meadow Croft Drive Available 07/27/20 Home for rent in Meadowbrook!!! - Immaculate 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome for rent in a highly sought-after Meadowbrook neighborhood.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1125 Berwick Road
1125 Berwick Road, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1800 sqft
1125 Berwick Road Available 07/27/20 Home for Rent in Greystone Ridge..HWY 280... Available Now!! - Location, location, location. One level living with this 4 sided brick home in Greystone ridge with a private wooded backyard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1020 LINKSIDE DR
1020 Linkside Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Golf Course Lot. 3 Bedroom 3 bath with large master suite. Two Bedrooms on the main level. The second level is an open floor plan that could be a huge game room or a bedroom for two. Upstairs has a full bath and wet bar. Large eat in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Brook Highland
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
42 Units Available
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, business center, and dog park. Pet-friendly. Twenty minutes to downtown Birmingham.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
13 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
15 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$952
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$938
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$926
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1455 sqft
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
35 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,261
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
36 Units Available
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1445 sqft
A fantastic community with ample luxury. Apartments feature a fireplace, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site tennis court, pool, gym and a fire pit. Trash valet and package receiving available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
3 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
$
13 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 03:32 PM
9 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1537 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
251 Forest Lakes Drive
251 Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1205 sqft
251 Forest Lakes Drive Available 08/01/20 Home for rent in Sterrett, AL - This home is located in the Forest Lakes neighborhood of Sterrett, AL. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage, and a fenced in back yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1289 Inverness Cove Drive
1289 Inverness Cove Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1289 Inverness Cove Drive Available 09/06/20 Townhome for Rent in Inverness Cove!!! Available to View with 48 Hours Notice!! - Home features hardwood floors on the first level and carpet for the bedrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2408 Acton Park Circle
2408 Acton Park Cir, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Beautiful home for rent in Birmingham!!! - Gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome for rent in highly desired Acton Park. This property features hardwood flooring on the main level and brand new carpet upstairs.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
568 Highland Park Circle
568 Highland Park Circle, Highland Lakes, AL
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
568 Highland Park Circle Available 08/01/20 Home for rent in Highland Lakes! - Stunning 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home for rent in the beautiful gated community of Highland Lakes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brook Highland, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brook Highland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

