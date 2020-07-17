209 Barristers Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard bbq/grill

Beautiful Loft Style Townhome For Rent off Highway 280 - DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Available to view!



Two bedroom two & a half bath loft located in one of Birmingham's most desirable neighborhoods, the Lofts of Edenton! Convenient to shopping and entertainment! This loft features reclaimed Birmingham brick walls, exposed beams, hand-scraped hardwood floors, and 10 ft ceilings. The kitchen features updated appliances, breakfast bar, beautiful cabinetry with soft close drawers, granite countertops, and subway tile backsplash. Refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, and microwave all included. The two bedrooms are located upstairs both with en-suite bathrooms. The large master suite includes master bath with a dual vanity, oversized shower, and two closets! The laundry closet is also conveniently located upstairs. The front porch overlooks the neighborhood green and there is a private fenced courtyard located in the back, great for grilling or entertaining! Leave your lawnmower, this loft is maintenance free with all landscaping included. Also included are the water, sewer, and garbage utilities! Tenant to verify Oak Mountain Schools and Alabama Power utility. Tenant to provide washer and dryer. Pets permitted on a case by case basis.



Make an appointment to see this one of a kind loft today!



www.209barristerscourt.com



Directions: From US-280 E, turn left onto Cahaba Beach Road (beside Home Depot), Turn left onto Edenton Street, Barristers Court will be on the left.



