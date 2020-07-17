All apartments in Brook Highland
209 Barristers Court

209 Barristers Court · No Longer Available
Location

209 Barristers Court, Brook Highland, AL 35242

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bbq/grill
Beautiful Loft Style Townhome For Rent off Highway 280 - DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Available to view!

Two bedroom two & a half bath loft located in one of Birmingham's most desirable neighborhoods, the Lofts of Edenton! Convenient to shopping and entertainment! This loft features reclaimed Birmingham brick walls, exposed beams, hand-scraped hardwood floors, and 10 ft ceilings. The kitchen features updated appliances, breakfast bar, beautiful cabinetry with soft close drawers, granite countertops, and subway tile backsplash. Refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, and microwave all included. The two bedrooms are located upstairs both with en-suite bathrooms. The large master suite includes master bath with a dual vanity, oversized shower, and two closets! The laundry closet is also conveniently located upstairs. The front porch overlooks the neighborhood green and there is a private fenced courtyard located in the back, great for grilling or entertaining! Leave your lawnmower, this loft is maintenance free with all landscaping included. Also included are the water, sewer, and garbage utilities! Tenant to verify Oak Mountain Schools and Alabama Power utility. Tenant to provide washer and dryer. Pets permitted on a case by case basis.

Make an appointment to see this one of a kind loft today!

www.209barristerscourt.com

Directions: From US-280 E, turn left onto Cahaba Beach Road (beside Home Depot), Turn left onto Edenton Street, Barristers Court will be on the left.

(RLNE2474898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Barristers Court have any available units?
209 Barristers Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brook Highland, AL.
What amenities does 209 Barristers Court have?
Some of 209 Barristers Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Barristers Court currently offering any rent specials?
209 Barristers Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Barristers Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Barristers Court is pet friendly.
Does 209 Barristers Court offer parking?
No, 209 Barristers Court does not offer parking.
Does 209 Barristers Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Barristers Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Barristers Court have a pool?
No, 209 Barristers Court does not have a pool.
Does 209 Barristers Court have accessible units?
No, 209 Barristers Court does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Barristers Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Barristers Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Barristers Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Barristers Court does not have units with air conditioning.
