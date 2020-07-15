All apartments in Brook Highland
Find more places like 1928 Stone Brook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brook Highland, AL
/
1928 Stone Brook Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1928 Stone Brook Lane

1928 Stone Brook Lane · (205) 509-0484 ext. 2055090484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brook Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1928 Stone Brook Lane, Brook Highland, AL 35242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1928 Stone Brook Lane · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1928 Stone Brook Lane - Welcome Home is 1928 Stone Brook Lane!
This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home is sure to please.The large great room features a gas log fireplace and large windows provide lots of natural light. The home features a formal dining area. The master bedroom is on the main level. The main bathroom features double sinks, jetted garden tub, separate shower and large linen closet. There is also a second main level bedroom and a full bath. There is a two car attached garage. The fully fenced back yard is great for entertaining with large patio. This home is a must see! To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days.

To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

*Owner is Licensed Real Estate Agent in the State of Alabama*

(RLNE4966474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 Stone Brook Lane have any available units?
1928 Stone Brook Lane has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1928 Stone Brook Lane have?
Some of 1928 Stone Brook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 Stone Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1928 Stone Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 Stone Brook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1928 Stone Brook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1928 Stone Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1928 Stone Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 1928 Stone Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 Stone Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 Stone Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 1928 Stone Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1928 Stone Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1928 Stone Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 Stone Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1928 Stone Brook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1928 Stone Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1928 Stone Brook Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1928 Stone Brook Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brook Highland 2 BedroomsBrook Highland Apartments with Balconies
Brook Highland Apartments with GaragesBrook Highland Apartments with Parking
Brook Highland Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL
Moody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALJasper, ALGrayson Valley, ALPleasant Grove, ALPinson, ALTarrant, ALChelsea, ALBessemer, AL
Graysville, ALHueytown, ALIrondale, ALLeeds, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALClay, ALMidfield, ALFairfield, ALLincoln, ALOxford, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity