Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1928 Stone Brook Lane - Welcome Home is 1928 Stone Brook Lane!

This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home is sure to please.The large great room features a gas log fireplace and large windows provide lots of natural light. The home features a formal dining area. The master bedroom is on the main level. The main bathroom features double sinks, jetted garden tub, separate shower and large linen closet. There is also a second main level bedroom and a full bath. There is a two car attached garage. The fully fenced back yard is great for entertaining with large patio. This home is a must see! To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days.



To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



AHI Properties

8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States

Phone: +1 205-682-9106



*Owner is Licensed Real Estate Agent in the State of Alabama*



(RLNE4966474)