27 Carriage House Rd SW

Amenities
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / No Section 8 (Coming Soon for Touring) - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer & Dryer
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. The unit has a living and bonus room.
This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Gas Heating
Central Cooling System
Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Driveway
Fenced Yard
