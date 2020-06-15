All apartments in Bessemer
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

27 Carriage House Rd SW

27 Carriage House Road Southwest · (205) 545-8474
Location

27 Carriage House Road Southwest, Bessemer, AL 35022

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 27 Carriage House Rd SW · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / No Section 8 (Coming Soon for Touring) - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer & Dryer

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. The unit has a living and bonus room.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Gas Heating
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Driveway
Fenced Yard

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5817591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Carriage House Rd SW have any available units?
27 Carriage House Rd SW has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 Carriage House Rd SW have?
Some of 27 Carriage House Rd SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Carriage House Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
27 Carriage House Rd SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Carriage House Rd SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Carriage House Rd SW is pet friendly.
Does 27 Carriage House Rd SW offer parking?
No, 27 Carriage House Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 27 Carriage House Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Carriage House Rd SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Carriage House Rd SW have a pool?
No, 27 Carriage House Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 27 Carriage House Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 27 Carriage House Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Carriage House Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Carriage House Rd SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Carriage House Rd SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Carriage House Rd SW does not have units with air conditioning.
