27 Carriage House Rd SW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / No Section 8 (Coming Soon for Touring) - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer & Dryer



This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. The unit has a living and bonus room.



This house also includes:

Electric Water Heater

Gas Heating

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Ceiling Fans

Fireplace

Driveway

Fenced Yard



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



(RLNE5817591)