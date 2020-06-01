All apartments in Adamsville
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:35 PM

940 Longview Circle

940 Longview Circle · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

940 Longview Circle, Adamsville, AL 35005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1566 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Adamsville! This home has some great upgrades including new paint, new flooring, and stainless steel appliances. This home a large back deck, perfect for your summer time BBQ's!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Longview Circle have any available units?
940 Longview Circle has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 940 Longview Circle have?
Some of 940 Longview Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Longview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
940 Longview Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Longview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 Longview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 940 Longview Circle offer parking?
No, 940 Longview Circle does not offer parking.
Does 940 Longview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 Longview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Longview Circle have a pool?
No, 940 Longview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 940 Longview Circle have accessible units?
No, 940 Longview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Longview Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 Longview Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 940 Longview Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 Longview Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
