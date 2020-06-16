Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

3376 Park Place Available 07/07/20 Unfurnished Valley Townhouse 3Bed, 2.5Bath, Dog Friendly Fenced Yard, Garage, Covered Deck - Valley unfurnished 3BD,2.5BA attached town-home with lots of added amenities inside and out including movie/recreational room (mount for projector), exterior covered deck for year round enjoyment, fire pit, BBQ area and fully fenced backyard. Kitchen was remodeled with new tile back splash and upgraded appliances. A Master bedroom with adjacent bath on the first floor and two bedrooms upstairs with remodeled .75 bath. The single car garage has washer/dryer and additional storage. Exterior parking for 2 vehicles plus a gravel side yard for recreational vehicle up to 22 feet length. Set a time to walk through today!



(RLNE4902760)