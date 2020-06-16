All apartments in Juneau
3376 Park Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3376 Park Place

3376 Park Place · (907) 586-1200
Location

3376 Park Place, Juneau, AK 99801
Mendenhall Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3376 Park Place · Avail. Jul 7

$2,150

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3376 Park Place Available 07/07/20 Unfurnished Valley Townhouse 3Bed, 2.5Bath, Dog Friendly Fenced Yard, Garage, Covered Deck - Valley unfurnished 3BD,2.5BA attached town-home with lots of added amenities inside and out including movie/recreational room (mount for projector), exterior covered deck for year round enjoyment, fire pit, BBQ area and fully fenced backyard. Kitchen was remodeled with new tile back splash and upgraded appliances. A Master bedroom with adjacent bath on the first floor and two bedrooms upstairs with remodeled .75 bath. The single car garage has washer/dryer and additional storage. Exterior parking for 2 vehicles plus a gravel side yard for recreational vehicle up to 22 feet length. Set a time to walk through today!

(RLNE4902760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3376 Park Place have any available units?
3376 Park Place has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3376 Park Place have?
Some of 3376 Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3376 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
3376 Park Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3376 Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3376 Park Place is pet friendly.
Does 3376 Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 3376 Park Place does offer parking.
Does 3376 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3376 Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3376 Park Place have a pool?
No, 3376 Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 3376 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 3376 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3376 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3376 Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3376 Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3376 Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
