w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1714 Marika Rd Available 07/01/20 Exquisitely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home with HEAT INCLUDED! - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Impeccable, Recently remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with HEAT INCLUDED! Almost everything in this home was remodeled last year. Paint, Flooring, Lighting, Appliances, Counter tops and Cabinets! Bathroom Fixtures all remodeled last year. Washer Dryer hook up. Conveniently located in the beautiful Aurora Subdivision just a few short minutes away from UAF, Shopping, Creamer's Field, and Fort Wainwright! Good sized back yard and lots of space up front for parking.



Call Fairbanks Home Source (907)374-4445 and book your tour today!



$45 Application Fee

$1450 Security Deposit

Rent is $1450/mo

Owner pays for heat. Tenant pays for electric, water and trash removal.

$9.50/mo for Tenant Liability Insurance



NO SMOKING

PETS ON APPROVAL with increased Security Deposit



