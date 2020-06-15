All apartments in Fairbanks
Find more places like 1714 Marika Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairbanks, AK
/
1714 Marika Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1714 Marika Rd

1714 Marika Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairbanks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1714 Marika Road, Fairbanks, AK 99709
Aurora-Lemeta

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1714 Marika Rd Available 07/01/20 Exquisitely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home with HEAT INCLUDED! - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Impeccable, Recently remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with HEAT INCLUDED! Almost everything in this home was remodeled last year. Paint, Flooring, Lighting, Appliances, Counter tops and Cabinets! Bathroom Fixtures all remodeled last year. Washer Dryer hook up. Conveniently located in the beautiful Aurora Subdivision just a few short minutes away from UAF, Shopping, Creamer's Field, and Fort Wainwright! Good sized back yard and lots of space up front for parking.

Call Fairbanks Home Source (907)374-4445 and book your tour today!

$45 Application Fee
$1450 Security Deposit
Rent is $1450/mo
Owner pays for heat. Tenant pays for electric, water and trash removal.
$9.50/mo for Tenant Liability Insurance

NO SMOKING
PETS ON APPROVAL with increased Security Deposit

(RLNE4815363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Marika Rd have any available units?
1714 Marika Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairbanks, AK.
How much is rent in Fairbanks, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairbanks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 Marika Rd have?
Some of 1714 Marika Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Marika Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Marika Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Marika Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 Marika Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1714 Marika Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1714 Marika Rd does offer parking.
Does 1714 Marika Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 Marika Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Marika Rd have a pool?
No, 1714 Marika Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1714 Marika Rd have accessible units?
No, 1714 Marika Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Marika Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 Marika Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchwood Homes
1066 Turnagin Loop
Fairbanks, AK 99701

Similar Pages

Fairbanks 3 BedroomsFairbanks Apartments with Garage
Fairbanks Apartments with ParkingFairbanks Cheap Places
Fairbanks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Badger, AKCollege, AK
North Pole, AK