Fairbanks, AK
1477 Joyce Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 12:35 AM

1477 Joyce Drive

1477 Joyce Drive · (907) 328-1260
Location

1477 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Lazelle Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1477 Joyce Drive · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer 3bd/1.5bath townhouse in Shannon Park! - This energy efficient townhouse was built in the desirable neighborhood of Shannon Park! It is close to schools, shopping, Ft. Wainwright, and downtown. This neighborhood is well kept year round. Downstairs has tons of storage, eat in kitchen with dishwasher, living room and a spacious half bath for guests. There is also direct access to the heated, 1 car garage. Upstairs features 3 nice size bedrooms and large, full bathroom with brand new washer/dryer. The master bedroom has a nice walk in closet. This lovely home is available now. Rent is $1700/month + utilities (water/natural gas/electric/trash) No pets preferred. Call Kristen Maddox at Somers & associates to schedule your showing! 907-328-1260.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1917836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1477 Joyce Drive have any available units?
1477 Joyce Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairbanks, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairbanks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1477 Joyce Drive have?
Some of 1477 Joyce Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1477 Joyce Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1477 Joyce Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1477 Joyce Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1477 Joyce Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairbanks.
Does 1477 Joyce Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1477 Joyce Drive does offer parking.
Does 1477 Joyce Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1477 Joyce Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1477 Joyce Drive have a pool?
No, 1477 Joyce Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1477 Joyce Drive have accessible units?
No, 1477 Joyce Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1477 Joyce Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1477 Joyce Drive has units with dishwashers.
