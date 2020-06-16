1477 Joyce Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Newer 3bd/1.5bath townhouse in Shannon Park! - This energy efficient townhouse was built in the desirable neighborhood of Shannon Park! It is close to schools, shopping, Ft. Wainwright, and downtown. This neighborhood is well kept year round. Downstairs has tons of storage, eat in kitchen with dishwasher, living room and a spacious half bath for guests. There is also direct access to the heated, 1 car garage. Upstairs features 3 nice size bedrooms and large, full bathroom with brand new washer/dryer. The master bedroom has a nice walk in closet. This lovely home is available now. Rent is $1700/month + utilities (water/natural gas/electric/trash) No pets preferred. Call Kristen Maddox at Somers & associates to schedule your showing! 907-328-1260.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1917836)