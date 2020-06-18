Amenities

1220 23rd Ave. Available 05/01/20 Beautiful, Pet Friendly, Centrally Located 4 Bedroom Home for Rent! - This home is a hidden gem, located right in the heart of Fairbanks, close to schools, public transportation, shopping and so much more! This home features not 1 but 2 fenced in yards, a 2 car attached garage, a 2 car detached garage, and a 24x24 workshop. Inside you will find, a large and open kitchen fully loaded with a stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, & microwave. From the kitchen there are sliding glass doors, that lead to the back deck and fully fenced in yard. One of the living areas is located upstairs, and features vaulted ceilings and many windows for natural lighting. The two bathrooms are located upstairs, with the washer and dryer, and master bedroom. All other bedrooms are located downstairs accompanied with an extra living space.



Rent is $2,300/month. Tenant is responsible for fuel, electric, water, trash, snow removal, and lawn care. Pets ok upon approval. To schedule a showing, contact Nicole Lawrence at Somers & Associates 907-328-1260.



For more information go to https://www.somersrentals.com/vacancies/



(RLNE5694356)