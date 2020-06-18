All apartments in Fairbanks
1220 23rd Ave.
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:02 AM

1220 23rd Ave.

1220 23rd Avenue · (907) 328-1260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1220 23rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Van Horn Industrial Area

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1220 23rd Ave. · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1220 23rd Ave. Available 05/01/20 Beautiful, Pet Friendly, Centrally Located 4 Bedroom Home for Rent! - This home is a hidden gem, located right in the heart of Fairbanks, close to schools, public transportation, shopping and so much more! This home features not 1 but 2 fenced in yards, a 2 car attached garage, a 2 car detached garage, and a 24x24 workshop. Inside you will find, a large and open kitchen fully loaded with a stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, & microwave. From the kitchen there are sliding glass doors, that lead to the back deck and fully fenced in yard. One of the living areas is located upstairs, and features vaulted ceilings and many windows for natural lighting. The two bathrooms are located upstairs, with the washer and dryer, and master bedroom. All other bedrooms are located downstairs accompanied with an extra living space.

Rent is $2,300/month. Tenant is responsible for fuel, electric, water, trash, snow removal, and lawn care. Pets ok upon approval. To schedule a showing, contact Nicole Lawrence at Somers & Associates 907-328-1260.

For more information go to https://www.somersrentals.com/vacancies/

(RLNE5694356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 23rd Ave. have any available units?
1220 23rd Ave. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairbanks, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairbanks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 23rd Ave. have?
Some of 1220 23rd Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 23rd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1220 23rd Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 23rd Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 23rd Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1220 23rd Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1220 23rd Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1220 23rd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 23rd Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 23rd Ave. have a pool?
No, 1220 23rd Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1220 23rd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1220 23rd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 23rd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 23rd Ave. has units with dishwashers.
