Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

8310 Majestic Drive

8310 Majestic Drive · (907) 562-0291
Location

8310 Majestic Drive, Anchorage, AK 99504

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8310 Majestic Drive · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1918 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8310 Majestic Drive Available 06/08/20 4 Bedroom East Anchorage Home near JBER! - 4 bedroom home in East Anchorage with 2 beds, a 1 car garage, and 1918 sq. ft. Great location, conveniently located near JBER and shopping. Pets allowed on approval.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE4773665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8310 Majestic Drive have any available units?
8310 Majestic Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 8310 Majestic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8310 Majestic Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8310 Majestic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8310 Majestic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8310 Majestic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8310 Majestic Drive does offer parking.
Does 8310 Majestic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8310 Majestic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8310 Majestic Drive have a pool?
No, 8310 Majestic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8310 Majestic Drive have accessible units?
No, 8310 Majestic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8310 Majestic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8310 Majestic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8310 Majestic Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8310 Majestic Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
