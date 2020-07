Amenities

w/d hookup some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Call office to schedule a showing. (307) 382-9180

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment

Utilities included are water, sewer, and trash.

Appliances included are stove, refrigerator, and washer and dryer hookups

Not pet friendly.

Application fee is $40.00



Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.