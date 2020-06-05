All apartments in Rawlins
116 7th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:36 AM

116 7th Street

116 7th St · (307) 324-5263
Location

116 7th St, Rawlins, WY 82301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$620

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
microwave
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome Home, this little brick beauty is a joy to live in. Unique is her middle name!! Featuring one sleep room one bathroom both down stairs, with an open living space on the main level. Partially furnished. Owner Pays all utilities. No Smoking, No Pets. Matching security deposit. Lease term 6 months. Owner is licensed Real Estate Agent in the state of Wyoming.
Apply at www.WyomingFrontierRealty.com (not posted on crigslist)
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home for rent. No smoking, no pets. Owner pays electric, gas, water and trash. Coin laundry on site. Owner is licensed Real Estate Agent in the state of Wyoming.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

