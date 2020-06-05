116 7th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry microwave furnished range oven refrigerator

Welcome Home, this little brick beauty is a joy to live in. Unique is her middle name!! Featuring one sleep room one bathroom both down stairs, with an open living space on the main level. Partially furnished. Owner Pays all utilities. No Smoking, No Pets. Matching security deposit. Lease term 6 months. Owner is licensed Real Estate Agent in the state of Wyoming.

Apply at www.WyomingFrontierRealty.com (not posted on crigslist)

