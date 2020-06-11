202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground internet access

Summer Special!! Free Rent!! For a limited time only, 1/2 of your 2nd month's rent is free. Unfurnished Studio apartment located with nice views and covered walkway. All the amenities you need, wood cabinets, carpet, great location, off street parking etc. Rent is only $325/month plus $75 flat fee for cable and internet, and only a $50 utility fee which covers all utilities. Total Monthly payment is only $450/month. We'd love to have you as a resident at our great community. Contact us to schedule a tour and for more information.

The Bear River Apartments are located on Bear River Dr in the 82930 area of Evanston. This community has Studios, 1 bedroom, and 2 bedroom units. This property is undergoing some extensive updating and remodeling work and is starting to look amazing. Right now we have some amazing rent specials going on. Close to many parks, playgrounds and State Parks. We'd love to have you as a resident at our great community. Please call or stop in to schedule a showing of this unit. Property offered by Harman Property Management Group.



