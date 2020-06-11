All apartments in Evanston
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307

202 Bear River Drive · (307) 789-6830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

202 Bear River Drive, Evanston, WY 82930

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
playground
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
internet access
Summer Special!! Free Rent!! For a limited time only, 1/2 of your 2nd month's rent is free. Unfurnished Studio apartment located with nice views and covered walkway. All the amenities you need, wood cabinets, carpet, great location, off street parking etc. Rent is only $325/month plus $75 flat fee for cable and internet, and only a $50 utility fee which covers all utilities. Total Monthly payment is only $450/month. We'd love to have you as a resident at our great community. Contact us to schedule a tour and for more information.
The Bear River Apartments are located on Bear River Dr in the 82930 area of Evanston. This community has Studios, 1 bedroom, and 2 bedroom units. This property is undergoing some extensive updating and remodeling work and is starting to look amazing. Right now we have some amazing rent specials going on. Close to many parks, playgrounds and State Parks. We'd love to have you as a resident at our great community. Please call or stop in to schedule a showing of this unit. Property offered by Harman Property Management Group.

Like our facebook page and receive updates on properties. http://www.facebook.com/pages/Harman-Property-Management-Group-LLC/176731302366546

*Unit may be different then pictured.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307 have any available units?
202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evanston, WY.
What amenities does 202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307 have?
Some of 202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307 currently offering any rent specials?
202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307 is pet friendly.
Does 202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307 offer parking?
Yes, 202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307 does offer parking.
Does 202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307 have a pool?
No, 202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307 does not have a pool.
Does 202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307 have accessible units?
No, 202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307 does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307 have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Bear River Drive - 2-2307 does not have units with air conditioning.

