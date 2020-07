Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup furnished hardwood floors cable included ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym playground pool hot tub garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill concierge internet access

The Preserve at Greenway Park in Casper, WY is located amid historic trails, wide open spaces and high desert adventure. Offering thoughtfully designed living spaces and unsurpassed home features, The Preserve at Greenway Park presents upscale apartment homes with your lifestyle in mind; providing an advantageous location with extraordinary amenities and features abounding. The Preserve at Greenway Park is a perfect setting for both the adventurous and relaxed mindsets.