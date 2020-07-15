All apartments in Monongalia County
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:26 AM

265 Palisades Drive

265 Palisades Drive · (304) 290-9180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

265 Palisades Drive, Monongalia County, WV 26508
Suncrest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Luxury Living a "stone throw" from Mylan, hospitals, 2 Starbucks locations and Suncrest Town Center, host to numerous restaurants and shopping. Large kitchen open w/ granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets+ food pantry. Open architecture to Dining Room,spacious living room with fireplace, hardwood floors throughout main level living area including 1/2 bath. This end unit has plenty of greenspace to allow your pet outside. 2 large decks overlooking lush vegetation, & a 2 car heated garage. Rent It Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Palisades Drive have any available units?
265 Palisades Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 265 Palisades Drive have?
Some of 265 Palisades Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 Palisades Drive currently offering any rent specials?
265 Palisades Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Palisades Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 Palisades Drive is pet friendly.
Does 265 Palisades Drive offer parking?
Yes, 265 Palisades Drive offers parking.
Does 265 Palisades Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 265 Palisades Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Palisades Drive have a pool?
No, 265 Palisades Drive does not have a pool.
Does 265 Palisades Drive have accessible units?
No, 265 Palisades Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Palisades Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 Palisades Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 265 Palisades Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 Palisades Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
