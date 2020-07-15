265 Palisades Drive

Amenities
Luxury Living a "stone throw" from Mylan, hospitals, 2 Starbucks locations and Suncrest Town Center, host to numerous restaurants and shopping. Large kitchen open w/ granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets+ food pantry. Open architecture to Dining Room,spacious living room with fireplace, hardwood floors throughout main level living area including 1/2 bath. This end unit has plenty of greenspace to allow your pet outside. 2 large decks overlooking lush vegetation, & a 2 car heated garage. Rent It Today!