uniontown
11 Apartments for rent in Uniontown, PA📍
87 Delaware St
87 Delaware Avenue, Uniontown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$800
Very roomy 3 bedroom home with 1 and 1/2 baths and a detached garage. Nice kitchen with brand new appliances, large living and dining rooms,extra room on both floors for most any use. $800 a month plus tenant pays all utilities.
43 Lawn Ave
43 Lawn Avenue, Uniontown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$675
Available June 1, 2020. Large and roomy half of duplex located in the outskirts of Uniontown. Living room , dining room and kitchen on first floor and 3 nice size bedrooms on second. Third floor could be used as bedroom or office. Full basement.
51 W Main Street
51 W Main St, Uniontown, PA
1 Bedroom
$590
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful large rooms in this century old building in downtown Uniontown. All Utilities included. Locked security entrance. Coin operated Washer & Dryer on second floor along with mailboxes in bldg. Security system in place.
10 Morgantown Street
10 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
This newly remodeled 3rd floor apartment is located in the heart of Uniontown. It includes all utilities except electric and has washer and dryer hook up. Completely updated with newer appliances. Includes all utilities except electric.
92 W Main
92 W Main St, Uniontown, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
All inclusive furnished studio apartment located in the upper level of historic Titlow Hotel. Tastefully remodeled rooms that are done to meet all your needs. All utilities including cable and internet taken care of with the rent.
25 Daniel St
25 Daniel Street, Uniontown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
APT #1 - Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment on 1st floor, all utilities included (tenant pays cable, internet & phone). *NO PETS and Background and Credit Check required to rent.
5 Union Street
5 Union St, Uniontown, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
Lovely 2nd floor apartment with beautiful balcony views. This open floor plan includes : eat in kitchen, den, nice size bedroom with generous closet space, full bath with laundry facilities (washer and dryer included).
137 E Main Street
137 West Main Street, Uniontown, PA
Studio
$1,000
Endless opportunities await for this prime business location located on Main ST. just before the court house. The property includes plenty of parking, office, bathroom, 2 small storage rooms, 2 garage bays.
Results within 5 miles of Uniontown
2668 Morgantown Road
2668 Morgantown Road, Fayette County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$625
Roomy 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath apartment in the country. $626 a month plus tenant pays all utilities. One year lease then month to month. Background and credit checks required to rent with a $40 service fee pass or fail. Grass cutting done by Owner.
93 W Church Street
93 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 Bedroom apartment in the heart of Fairchance within walking distance of shopping and eating. Off street parking. $750 a month plus tenant pays all utilities. One year lease then month to month.
Results within 10 miles of Uniontown
156 Mary Hall Road
156 Mary Hall Rd, Buffington, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Very cozy like new single wide that's sits in quiet remote area just minutes away from McClellandtown. One year lease then month to month. Background and credit checks required to rent with a $40 service fee pass or fail. Propane gas stove.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Uniontown rentals listed on Apartment List is $780.
Some of the colleges located in the Uniontown area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Uniontown from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, Morgantown, and South Park Township.
