Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:02 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Harrison County, WV

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1221 N 25th Street
1221 North 25th Street, Clarksburg, WV
1 Bedroom
$500
GREAT RENTAL! Efficiency . This one bedroom apartment is available for occupancy July 1st. Landlord pays water/sewage and garbage. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Security deposit $500. Rent $500 @ month.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
114 Barrington Ste 201 Court
114 Barrington Ct, Bridgeport, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Garage on 1st level. All living on 2nd floor. Owner will pay HOA dues-includes basic cable & internet. Renter to pay water, electric, gas & garbage.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
113 1/2 Waverly Way
113 1/2 Waverly Way, Clarksburg, WV
1 Bedroom
$765
References required. Very nice small garage apt. Extremely clean & cozy, plus garage. Updated bath. Eat-in kitchen. Freshly painted.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
566 Worthington Drive - 13
566 Worthington Drive, Bridgeport, WV
1 Bedroom
$525
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
located in Bridgeport; Unique ground floor garden apartment; washer/dryer hook up all electric heat and air conditioning *tenants responsible for electric/water/cable* **NO PETS ALLOWED** Single occupancy only . 12 month leases.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
9589 Cost Avenue - 5
9589 Cost Avenue, Stonewood, WV
2 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
2 story townhome. Tenants pay utilities. Townhomes come with all appliances including washer and dryer. No basement or gargage with this unit. End Unit. Townhome community conveniently located in Stonewood.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
9483 Cost Avenue - 43
9483 Cost Avenue, Stonewood, WV
2 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Great location, easy access to VA hospital, FBI, shopping and I-79. 2 Bedroom Townhouse with 2 car garage. Tenants pay utilities. Central gas forced air and air conditioning. Gas cooktop.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chelsea Greene Apartments
28 Roosevelt St, Shinnston, WV
1 Bedroom
$504
706 sqft
Chelsea Greene is a senior community located in Shinnston, West Virginia that serves residents 62 and older, handicapped or disabled. Our community offers the opportunity to stay active and social with a club house, laundry facility, and more.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
124 Vista Dr.
124 Vista Drive, Bridgeport, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1728 sqft
Stunning 4 bed 2.5 bath raised ranch. 2 car garage + large shed. Beautiful views from private deck. 1 Yr lease w references & back ground check. Last mo and security due at signing. Appointment required w 24hr notice.
Results within 10 miles of Harrison County

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
305 ROUTE 20 SOUTH Road
305 South Route 20 Road, Upshur County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
6 Bedrooms
Ask
CHARMING BRICK HOME WITH FULL COVERED FRONT PORCH, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, PAVED DRIVE, LANDSCAPED YARD LOCATED WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND EATERIES. PRIME LOCATION ALONG ROUTE 20 WITH EASY ACCESS TO EVERYWHERE.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
223 post drive Road
223 Post Rd, Upshur County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$950
Idyllic country setting just 10 minutes from Buckhannon. New paint throughout, central air and gas heat. Huge yard perfect for a garden, Available immediately.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Harrison County?
Apartment Rentals in Harrison County start at $500/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Harrison County?
Some of the colleges located in the Harrison County area include West Virginia University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Harrison County have apartments for rent?
Morgantown, Uniontown, Washington, Westover, and Cheat Lake have apartments for rent.

