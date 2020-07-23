/
harrison county
10 Apartments for rent in Harrison County, WV📍
1 Unit Available
1221 N 25th Street
1221 North 25th Street, Clarksburg, WV
1 Bedroom
$500
GREAT RENTAL! Efficiency . This one bedroom apartment is available for occupancy July 1st. Landlord pays water/sewage and garbage. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Security deposit $500. Rent $500 @ month.
1 Unit Available
114 Barrington Ste 201 Court
114 Barrington Ct, Bridgeport, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Garage on 1st level. All living on 2nd floor. Owner will pay HOA dues-includes basic cable & internet. Renter to pay water, electric, gas & garbage.
1 Unit Available
113 1/2 Waverly Way
113 1/2 Waverly Way, Clarksburg, WV
1 Bedroom
$765
References required. Very nice small garage apt. Extremely clean & cozy, plus garage. Updated bath. Eat-in kitchen. Freshly painted.
1 Unit Available
566 Worthington Drive - 13
566 Worthington Drive, Bridgeport, WV
1 Bedroom
$525
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
located in Bridgeport; Unique ground floor garden apartment; washer/dryer hook up all electric heat and air conditioning *tenants responsible for electric/water/cable* **NO PETS ALLOWED** Single occupancy only . 12 month leases.
1 Unit Available
9589 Cost Avenue - 5
9589 Cost Avenue, Stonewood, WV
2 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
2 story townhome. Tenants pay utilities. Townhomes come with all appliances including washer and dryer. No basement or gargage with this unit. End Unit. Townhome community conveniently located in Stonewood.
1 Unit Available
9483 Cost Avenue - 43
9483 Cost Avenue, Stonewood, WV
2 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Great location, easy access to VA hospital, FBI, shopping and I-79. 2 Bedroom Townhouse with 2 car garage. Tenants pay utilities. Central gas forced air and air conditioning. Gas cooktop.
1 Unit Available
Chelsea Greene Apartments
28 Roosevelt St, Shinnston, WV
1 Bedroom
$504
706 sqft
Chelsea Greene is a senior community located in Shinnston, West Virginia that serves residents 62 and older, handicapped or disabled. Our community offers the opportunity to stay active and social with a club house, laundry facility, and more.
1 Unit Available
124 Vista Dr.
124 Vista Drive, Bridgeport, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1728 sqft
Stunning 4 bed 2.5 bath raised ranch. 2 car garage + large shed. Beautiful views from private deck. 1 Yr lease w references & back ground check. Last mo and security due at signing. Appointment required w 24hr notice.
Results within 10 miles of Harrison County
1 Unit Available
305 ROUTE 20 SOUTH Road
305 South Route 20 Road, Upshur County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
6 Bedrooms
Ask
CHARMING BRICK HOME WITH FULL COVERED FRONT PORCH, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, PAVED DRIVE, LANDSCAPED YARD LOCATED WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND EATERIES. PRIME LOCATION ALONG ROUTE 20 WITH EASY ACCESS TO EVERYWHERE.
1 Unit Available
223 post drive Road
223 Post Rd, Upshur County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$950
Idyllic country setting just 10 minutes from Buckhannon. New paint throughout, central air and gas heat. Huge yard perfect for a garden, Available immediately.
