cheat lake
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 PM
87 Apartments for rent in Cheat Lake, WV📍
217 Raven Run
217 Raven Run, Cheat Lake, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
217 Raven Run Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome near Med Center - Available 8/3 - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is close to the Med center and many major Morgantown amenities.
166 Harner Run Road
166 Harner Run, Cheat Lake, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Your chance to rent a truly GORGEOUS historical home in Morgantown: hardwood floors, custom window coverings, fireplace, custom closets. 2 Br, 1 custom bath w/walk in tiled shower. Large eat-in kitchen, living room, formal dining rm.
1027 Imperial Drive
1027 Imperial Drive, Cheat Lake, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Well maintained home located in a desirable neighborhood featuring vaulted ceilings with open kitchen area which is great for entertaining and heated tile flooring in the kitchen. Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable pet deposit.
325 Falcon Run Road
325 Falcon Run, Cheat Lake, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Three bedroom townhouse with 8 ft. sun room extension in the rear. Large kitchen and large master bedroom. Full finished basement with half bath and a computer room. Tenants have access to swimming pool and fitness center in the complex.
598 Tyrone Road
598 Tyrone Road, Cheat Lake, WV
2 Bedrooms
$875
What was once a schoolhouse is now an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in quiet peaceful setting. Original hardwood flooring keeps character alive. Complex includes picnic area, lots of flat green space & mature trees to enjoy.
53 Goose Hollow Road
53 Goose Hollow Rd, Cheat Lake, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is nestled in a rural setting in Cheat Lake but close to boat docking, Rt. 43 and I-68 and just a short drive to Morgantown, WVU, Mylan Pharmaceutical, and NIOSH.
406 St. Andrews Drive
406 St Andrews, Cheat Lake, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Live on the 10th Fairway of Lakeview's main golf course.
128 Hawks Run Drive
128 Hawks Run Rd, Cheat Lake, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Pet friendly with a 500.00 non-refundable pet deposit . Deposit is 1400.00 code to get into house. Min one year lease. Available Aug 1, 2020
159 Southwind Circle
159 Southwind, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
10 Bedrooms
$3,000
Gated community ideally located near town and interstate. Five bedrooms, large finished basement with additional storage make this home ideal for those who need space.
Suncrest
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$585
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$399
1059 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$370
1226 sqft
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV.
Woodburn
703 Dayton Street
703 Dayton Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
703 Dayton Street Available 08/03/20 2 Bed/2 Bath House in Woodburn Area - Available 08/03/2020 - 3 bed/1 bath house in the Woodburn Area of Morgantown. Harwood floors, carpet floors. Large front porch, garage storage, and offstreet parking.
South Park
8 Marcus Drive
8 Marcus Drive, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$700
8 Marcus Drive Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhouse - Near White Park - Available 8/3/2020 - Townhouse is located on a very quiet side street off of Dorsey Lane. This property has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and approximately 864 sqft of floor space.
Woodburn
716 Werner Street
716 Werner St, Morgantown, WV
1 Bedroom
$600
716 Werner Street Available 08/03/20 Woodburn. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment - Available 08/03/2020 - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in the woodburn area.
Downtown Morgantown
721 Wells Street
721 Wells Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Downtown Campus- 3 Bedroom House- Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House is located in the prime of Morgantown. Within walking distance to campus, High Street, and the Mountainlair.
Woodburn
765 Garrison Avenue
765 Garrison Avenue, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House is located in downtown Morgantown blocks.
Downtown Morgantown
787 Willey Street
787 North Willey Street, Morgantown, WV
5 Bedrooms
$2,375
House - 5 Bedroom - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 5 bedroom, 1.5 house is located in the prime of downtown Morgantown, within walking distance to the downtown campus and High Street.
South Park
313 Lyndhurst Avenue
313 Lyndhurst St, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
313 Lyndhurst Avenue Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath House in South ParkAvailable 08/03/2020 - This 3 bed/ 1 bath apartment is located in the South Park area of Morgantown. House comes with a a front porch and a backyard.
Sabraton
2029 Listravia Ave
2029 Listravia Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$900
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Sabraton - Available NOW! - 3 bed/2 bath home in the Sabraton area of Morgantown. This home is located right off of the I-68 entrance ramps. This house offers a washer/dryer, central air, and a small backyard.
Suncrest
26 Hannah Lane
26 Hannah Lane, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
990 sqft
Near Medical Center- 2 Bedroom Townhouse - Available Now! - Located in the Med Center area of town, this townhome is loaded with upgrades. The 2 Bedroom, 1.
Sabraton
706 Richwood Avenue
706 Richwood Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$990
Woodburn Area - 3 Bedroom Apartment Water/Sewer Included - Available NOW! - 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Upstairs Apartment available on Richwood Ave near Mario Fishbowls.
Downtown Morgantown
420 High St, Morgantown, WV 26505 D
420 High St, Morgantown, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Unit D Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 57085 Center of High Street. Very close to WVU campus. Owner - 304-441-4034 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Woodburn
716 Snider Street
716 Snider Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Downtown - 3 Bedroom House - Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom house located in downtown Morgantown within walking distance to campus.
Suncrest
2821 Suncrest Village
2821 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
2821 Suncrest Village Available 08/03/20 2 bed/2 bath condo in SuncrestAvailable 08/03/2020 - This 2 bed/ 2 bath condo features 9 foot ceilings, a fireplace, crown molding, pool, internet lounge, fitness center and more.
South Park
225 Nolan St
225 Nolan Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3Bed/2Bath House Located Between Downtown and Sabraton - Available NOW! - 3 Bed/2 Bath House that is located between Downtown and Sabraton. This house features some newly renovated rooms; including the kitchen.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cheat Lake rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,560.
Some of the colleges located in the Cheat Lake area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cheat Lake from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, Morgantown, and South Park Township.
