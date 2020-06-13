/
86 Apartments for rent in Westover, WV📍
72 Fairmor Dr.
72 Fairmor Drive, Westover, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Bedroom, 2 bath house - Available 8/3/2020 - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located in Westover and features a beautiful fenced in back yard, and ground level patio.
3 Sycamore Street
3 Sycamore Street, Westover, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom House with Large Garage in Westover - Available Now - This 3 bedroom house with 1 1/2 baths and garage is located in Westover a few miles from the interstate.
9 Garrison Street
9 Garrison Street, Westover, WV
2 Bedrooms
$880
House in Westover - Available NOW! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath house located in Westover has plenty of room. The home has an enclosed sunporch and den, yard, W/D hookups, porch and dining room. Tenant pays all utilities and garbage.
40 Ohio Ave
40 Ohio Avenue, Westover, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1430 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 40 Ohio Ave in Westover. View photos, descriptions and more!
143 Holland Avenue
143 Holland Avenue, Westover, WV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Great rental for professional! In the heart of Westover, close to downtown and interstate. Wrap around front porch, back yard and off street parking for at least 3 cars. 1 year lease, No Pets. See Agent's remarks.
12 Columbus Avenue
12 Columbus Street, Westover, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
7 Bedrooms
Ask
3 to 4 bedroom home for lease in Westover. 3 bedrooms, possible 4th with family room with fireplace, ample parking with off street space and attached garage. Newer side porch and paint. Potential renters must fill out rental application form Assoc.
15 Garrison Street
15 Garrison Street, Westover, WV
2 Bedrooms
$700
15 Garrison Street Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom duplex in Westover - Available 08/03/2020 - This newly remodeled 2 bedroom duplex apartment is located in Westover. The apartment has a porch, W/D hook-up, laminate wood flooring, carpet, and parking.
Results within 1 mile of Westover
721 Wells Street
721 Wells Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Downtown Campus- 3 Bedroom House- Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House is located in the prime of Morgantown. Within walking distance to campus, High Street, and the Mountainlair.
765 Garrison Avenue
765 Garrison Avenue, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House is located in downtown Morgantown blocks.
787 Willey Street
787 North Willey Street, Morgantown, WV
5 Bedrooms
$2,375
House - 5 Bedroom - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 5 bedroom, 1.5 house is located in the prime of downtown Morgantown, within walking distance to the downtown campus and High Street.
420 High St, Morgantown, WV 26505 D
420 High St, Morgantown, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Unit D Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 57085 Center of High Street. Very close to WVU campus. Owner - 304-441-4034 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
716 Snider Street
716 Snider Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Downtown - 3 Bedroom House - Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom house located in downtown Morgantown within walking distance to campus.
802 Price Street
802 Price Street, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available Now! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 bathroom house is located in downtown Morgantown. The house features large deck with views over looking downtown, washer and dryer, dishwasher, and disposal.
204-206 Wilson Ave
204 Wilson Ave, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in South Park - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is located in the South Park area of Morgantown, directly across the street from Morgantown High.
723 Naomi Street
723 Naomi Street, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$900
Downtown Campus- Large 2 Bedroom Apartment- Available NOW! - 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Apartment located in downtown Morgantown.
245 Kingwood - Apt. B
245 Kingwood Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2400 sqft
247 Kingwood - What a great place. Super large bedrooms and Closets two and half bathrooms. Central Air, washer and dryer. Located in cool section of South Park. (RLNE2674848)
132 Lorentz Ave
132 Lorentz Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wiles Hill - 3 bedroom House - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom house is conveniently located between the downtown campus and the med center. The home has a full unfinished basement. Tenant pays all utilities and garbage. Washer and dryer on site.
340 Grant Avenue
340 Grant Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Sunny Side - 3 Bedroom House - Available Now - This 3 bedroom house is located 3 blocks away from the downtown WVU campus. The property has a back porch with yard area where you enter into the property into spacious kitchen.
465 Grove Street
465 Grove Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1216 sqft
House in Wiles Hills - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom house is located in the Wiles Hill area of Morgantown. The main level contains a kitchen, living room, dining room, and entry way.
1325 Bitonti Street
1325 Bitoni Street, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$800
1325 Bitonti Street Available 08/03/20 2 bedroom single family home in Star City - Available 08/03/2020 - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is located in the Star City area. The house has a laundry room, living room, and front porch.
388 Dorsey Avenue
388 Dorsey Avenue, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,280
388 Dorsey Avenue Available 08/03/20 - 4 Bedroom/4 Bathroom house in the Hopecrest/South Park area of Morgantown. Available Aug 3rd. Fenced in backyard, 2 car off-street parking. Tenant pays all utilities and garbage.
709 Elysian Ave
709 Elysian Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 709 Elysian Ave in Morgantown. View photos, descriptions and more!
352 Maple Ave
352 Maple Avenue, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Four bedroom, two bath home in Morgantown with hardwood floors and fenced in back yard.
1253 Cambridge Avenue
1253 Cambridge Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath. In-law suite all in the heart of Suncrest. Totally remodeled w/hardwood floors and mature landscaped yard. Pets are conditional.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Westover rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,030.
Some of the colleges located in the Westover area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westover from include Pittsburgh, Bethel Park, Morgantown, South Park Township, and Upper St. Clair.