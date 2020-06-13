28 Apartments for rent in Washington, PA

Life in Washington

There's always something happening in Washington -- perhaps it's a holdover from early days, such as the 1791 Whiskey Rebellion, which centered on a tax imposed on whiskey distilleries in the area. No distilleries are around today, although pleasant bars and other entertainment spots do sell spirits. History buffs will love it here -- the house of one of the rebellion leaders, David Bradford, is located on S. Main Street, as well as a museum devoted to the history of the rebellion. There are many other historic spots in town, too, including the site of a stop on the Underground Railway and the Pennsylvania Freight Railroad Station.

With parks and community center activities throughout the area, Washington is a friendly place that offers many recreational activities. It's also a cultured small city. Its newspaper traces its roots to 1808 and is still going strong today. The town's symphony, the Washington Symphony Orchestra, performs four to five times a year. The Washington Community Theater celebrated its 40th anniversary of continuous performances a few years ago. Every June, the theater group -- which produces a number of annual productions -- holds an outdoor event at the Main Pavilion in large, tree-filled Washington Park. Come on out and applaud.

Sports fans take note -- there's no shortage of sporting events either, from youth leagues to the Washington Wild Things, a minor league baseball team that began in 2002 and receives a great deal of community support. The Pennsylvania Rebellion, a National Pro Fastpitch softball team joins the Wild Things in playing home events at the CONSOL Energy Park in town. Town residents also love their football. In 2006, to honor the Pittsburgh Steelers' selection for the Super Bowl, the city council renamed the city Steelers, PA, until February 5, 2006. Go team!