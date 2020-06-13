28 Apartments for rent in Washington, PA📍
Washington, which is part of the metropolitan Pittsburgh area, has a population of just over 13,600 and is a busy community that serves as county seat for Washington County. With a solid historic core, the town also includes many amenities from shopping to dining. It also has its own symphony orchestra and is only 35 minutes from Pittsburgh.
If you're thinking about renting an apartment in Washington, PA, you'll find a variety of apartment rentals, including furnished apartments and many house rental options, too.
Washington is a busy community, so it's prudent to allow 30 days to find the rental you want. Look in the Observer Reporter (the local newspaper), particularly in the Sunday classifieds, for a rental resource. Online listings are helpful, too. Of course, check out the neighborhoods yourself. Sometimes the best rentals pop up that way, and you'll discover which areas you like the most. You may want to start with the Chestnut Street area in the center of town. When you do find the rental you want, come prepared -- as in any community, landlords often require W2s or tax returns, credit reports, and bank statements. You should have identification with you as well.
The city's core gets stronger all the time; a recent $14 million streetscape improvement project throughout downtown Washington included new business structures, retail spaces, residential lofts, a park, parking, and a hotel. Each community has its own charms, so check them all out to find the right fit.
Franklin Farms / Braddock: Suburban in feel, this community includes two pretty reservoirs and a scenic drive overlooking one of them. There are single-family homes and apartment complexes, and many residences were built between 1940 and 1999. It's a primarily owner-occupied area, but you can find rentals with a careful search.
** Washington and Jefferson College / W. Chestnut Street:** You'll find the courthouse and the historic Braddock House in this community. It's a mostly renter-occupied area, and you'll find apartment complexes of all types here, small and large, along with easy access to downtown eateries and public spaces.
** E. Maiden Street / Elm Street:** The lovely broad green space of Washington Park is located in this suburban area, which holds a mix of owners and renters in single-family residences and smaller apartment complexes. There are some truly historic homes here, but many properties were built between 1940 and 1969.
There's always something happening in Washington -- perhaps it's a holdover from early days, such as the 1791 Whiskey Rebellion, which centered on a tax imposed on whiskey distilleries in the area. No distilleries are around today, although pleasant bars and other entertainment spots do sell spirits. History buffs will love it here -- the house of one of the rebellion leaders, David Bradford, is located on S. Main Street, as well as a museum devoted to the history of the rebellion. There are many other historic spots in town, too, including the site of a stop on the Underground Railway and the Pennsylvania Freight Railroad Station.
With parks and community center activities throughout the area, Washington is a friendly place that offers many recreational activities. It's also a cultured small city. Its newspaper traces its roots to 1808 and is still going strong today. The town's symphony, the Washington Symphony Orchestra, performs four to five times a year. The Washington Community Theater celebrated its 40th anniversary of continuous performances a few years ago. Every June, the theater group -- which produces a number of annual productions -- holds an outdoor event at the Main Pavilion in large, tree-filled Washington Park. Come on out and applaud.
Sports fans take note -- there's no shortage of sporting events either, from youth leagues to the Washington Wild Things, a minor league baseball team that began in 2002 and receives a great deal of community support. The Pennsylvania Rebellion, a National Pro Fastpitch softball team joins the Wild Things in playing home events at the CONSOL Energy Park in town. Town residents also love their football. In 2006, to honor the Pittsburgh Steelers' selection for the Super Bowl, the city council renamed the city Steelers, PA, until February 5, 2006. Go team!