28 Apartments for rent in Washington, PA

Moving to Town

If you're thinking about renting an apartment in Washington, PA, you'll find a variety of apartment rentals, including furnished apartments and many house rental options, too.

Washington is a busy community, so it's prudent to allow 30 days to find the rental you want. Look in the Observer Reporter (the local newspaper), particularly in the Sunday classifieds, for a rental resource. Online listings are helpful, too. Of course, check out the neighborhoods yourself. Sometimes the best rentals pop up that way, and you'll discover which areas you like the most. You may want to start with the Chestnut Street area in the center of town. When you do find the rental you want, come prepared -- as in any community, landlords often require W2s or tax returns, credit reports, and bank statements. You should have identification with you as well.