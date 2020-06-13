Apartment List
/
PA
/
washington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:22 PM

28 Apartments for rent in Washington, PA

📍

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
121 W Walnut
121 W Walnut St, Washington, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
3 Bedroom Brand new remodel - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5702064)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
221 East Maiden Street
221 East Maiden Street, Washington, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
750 sqft
Includes washer and dryer Renovated Building with 16 residential rental units and 1 commercial unit

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
217 East Maiden Street
217 E Maiden St, Washington, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
450 sqft
Renovated Building with 16 residential rental units and 1 commercial unit

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
55 S Main St
55 West Maiden Street, Washington, PA
Studio
$1,650
Incredible office space on second floor! This features a nice reception area, four offices with open concept, a very large conference table included, a beautifully updated bath and a kitchenette.

1 of 15

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
160 McCarrell Ave
160 Mccarrell Avenue, Washington, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Fabulous Modern rehab with Character! Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances! - TURN KEY, elegantly remodeled beauty 3 minutes from route 70, 5 minutes from route 79, and 6 minutes to Washington Mall, Strabane Square, And Walmart at Trinity
Results within 1 mile of Washington

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
596 Locust Ave
596 Locust Avenue, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
All brick 4 bedroom home in Trinity Schools features main floor bedroom with full bath on main level. Huge 24x15 family room with lots of light. Fully equipped kitchen has new stainless frig and separate dining room off the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Washington

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
102 Chambers Drive
102 Chambers Dr, Wolfdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
*Custom Built Townhome Offering 1-Level Living By Martik Brothers!* Quality craftsmanship abounds featuring a covered front porch, main level entry, custom eat-in kitchen, boasting granite tops, spacious great room, 1st floor master suite w/walk-in

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1320 Meadowbrook
1320 Meadowbrook Drive, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Newly updated throughout, (1 year ago). Stainless appliances, vinyl oak planking throughout main floor, new carpet upper. Deck and garage floor painted. Built in storage in garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
918 Harold Ave
918 Harold Ave, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
What a great property! Located on a quiet dead-end street, this 1/2 duplex has what you are looking for! Level entry, soaring ceilings, open floor plan with neutral decor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1249 Meadowbrook Drive
1249 Meadowbrook Dr, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available immediately! This spacious townhome is available for immediate rent. First floor features new flooring with a living room, dining room, equipped kitchen and a first floor powder room. The second floor has two bedrooms with abundant storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
845 Route 519
845 West Pike Street, McGovern, PA
Studio
$650
Centrally located office with plenty of parking. Wonderful space with multiple office/conference areas.
Results within 10 miles of Washington
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
43 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Fulton Road
102 Fulton Rd, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
102 Fulton Road Available 09/01/20 *****Huge 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home FOR RENT Sept 1st in Canonsburg!***** - This house is currently occupied until the end of August. It will be ready for move-in September 1st.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
153 Wylie Ave - D
153 Wylie Ave, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1048 sqft
Livingroom, Eat-in Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms & 1 Bath. Unit has been fully updated. New carpet and flooring throughout. New Kitchen cabinets, and New bathroom. Full basement with laundry hook-ups. Rent is $725.00 per month + Electric + $18.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
517 Euclid Ave
517 Euclid Avenue, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$695
Be the first to lease this NEWLY RENOVATED one bedroom apartment with living room, kitchen , bath with garden tub and walk-in shower. Bedroom has double closet. Living room closet provides extra storage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2064 Majestic Dr
2064 Majestic Drive, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
Available 8/14/20. 4 BR 2.5 Bath Colonial Home. Hardwood floors in entry and formal dining room, large living room with gas fireplace, neutral décor. Open concept eat-in-kitchen with french doors leading to the patio and backyard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
313 Cricketwood Court
313 Cricketwood Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Three bedroom townhome located in Glencannon, close to I79, Southpointe, Meadows Casino and Racetrack and Tanger Outlet. Community offers pool, pond, basketball court, volleyball, walking trail, playground.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1900 Washinton Rd
1900 Washington Road, Washington County, PA
Studio
$1,500
1400 sq-ft at $10.70 a sq-ft, a very good value for this location. Includes all utilities. Prime location for commercial lease in a prime area of Peters Twp. Red light location across from Waterdam Plaza. Route 19 is a major commercial thoroughfare.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
115 Sandy Brae Dr
115 Sandy Brae Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
LOCATION!! Desirable end unit town home! Ready for immediate occupancy! 3 bedroom/2 full baths/2 half baths! Spacious first floor boasts living room (15x15) with corner gas fireplace * dining room (12x8) with slider doors to access rear deck * fully

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
331 Maple Ridge Dr
331 Maple Ridge Dr, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
HUGE 3 Bedroom END UNIT! WITH NEW PAINT AND NEW CARPETING throughout! PLUS LARGE FINISHED GAMEROOM! LARGE wrap around KITCHEN is fully equipped + Pantry. , Open Living Room, Lovely Dining Room, Large Deck! Master on-suite! BIG CLOSETS.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1021 Coldstream Dr
1021 Coldstream Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Gorgeous End Unit Townhouse in the desirable Overlook neighborhood located in the heart of South Pointe! Wexford Model with a 4' extension to the entire floor plan, lighting upgrades throughout, 9' ft ceilings and stunning hand-scraped bamboo floors.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
423 Blaine
423 Blaine Avenue, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two story home with three bedrooms, covered front porch, neutral carpet and walls, ceiling fans with lights, decorative fireplace in living room, covered back deck and patio. Washer/Dryer hookup. Convenient location to I79, rt19 and South Pointe.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
132 Smith St
132 Smith Street, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Eat in kitchen and dining room, large rear deck, large lower level for extra storage space and gameroom, ceramic in kitchen, dr and bath, washer and dryer hookup, 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths, convenient to I79, Rt 19, Southpointe

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
224 Persimmon
224 Persimmon Ln, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Lovely Townhome on Quiet Street in North Strabane/Canonsburg area. Walk to Rear Deck from Dining Area through Sliding Glass Doors. Three Bedrooms and two and one half bathrooms plus Integral Garage. Flat Driveway can also accommodate several cars.

Median Rent in Washington

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Washington is $653, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $817.
Studio
$563
1 Bed
$653
2 Beds
$817
3+ Beds
$1,023
City GuideWashington
George Washington never visited Washington, PA, although the town, like the county, is named for him. In 1781, Washington County became the first county to be named for the father of the country. In town, a lot dedicated for use as a courthouse also included additional lots presented to "His Excellency, General Washington, and Mrs. Washington."

Washington, which is part of the metropolitan Pittsburgh area, has a population of just over 13,600 and is a busy community that serves as county seat for Washington County. With a solid historic core, the town also includes many amenities from shopping to dining. It also has its own symphony orchestra and is only 35 minutes from Pittsburgh.

Moving to Town

If you're thinking about renting an apartment in Washington, PA, you'll find a variety of apartment rentals, including furnished apartments and many house rental options, too.

Washington is a busy community, so it's prudent to allow 30 days to find the rental you want. Look in the Observer Reporter (the local newspaper), particularly in the Sunday classifieds, for a rental resource. Online listings are helpful, too. Of course, check out the neighborhoods yourself. Sometimes the best rentals pop up that way, and you'll discover which areas you like the most. You may want to start with the Chestnut Street area in the center of town. When you do find the rental you want, come prepared -- as in any community, landlords often require W2s or tax returns, credit reports, and bank statements. You should have identification with you as well.

Neighborhoods

The city's core gets stronger all the time; a recent $14 million streetscape improvement project throughout downtown Washington included new business structures, retail spaces, residential lofts, a park, parking, and a hotel. Each community has its own charms, so check them all out to find the right fit.

Franklin Farms / Braddock: Suburban in feel, this community includes two pretty reservoirs and a scenic drive overlooking one of them. There are single-family homes and apartment complexes, and many residences were built between 1940 and 1999. It's a primarily owner-occupied area, but you can find rentals with a careful search.

** Washington and Jefferson College / W. Chestnut Street:** You'll find the courthouse and the historic Braddock House in this community. It's a mostly renter-occupied area, and you'll find apartment complexes of all types here, small and large, along with easy access to downtown eateries and public spaces.

** E. Maiden Street / Elm Street:** The lovely broad green space of Washington Park is located in this suburban area, which holds a mix of owners and renters in single-family residences and smaller apartment complexes. There are some truly historic homes here, but many properties were built between 1940 and 1969.

Life in Washington

There's always something happening in Washington -- perhaps it's a holdover from early days, such as the 1791 Whiskey Rebellion, which centered on a tax imposed on whiskey distilleries in the area. No distilleries are around today, although pleasant bars and other entertainment spots do sell spirits. History buffs will love it here -- the house of one of the rebellion leaders, David Bradford, is located on S. Main Street, as well as a museum devoted to the history of the rebellion. There are many other historic spots in town, too, including the site of a stop on the Underground Railway and the Pennsylvania Freight Railroad Station.

With parks and community center activities throughout the area, Washington is a friendly place that offers many recreational activities. It's also a cultured small city. Its newspaper traces its roots to 1808 and is still going strong today. The town's symphony, the Washington Symphony Orchestra, performs four to five times a year. The Washington Community Theater celebrated its 40th anniversary of continuous performances a few years ago. Every June, the theater group -- which produces a number of annual productions -- holds an outdoor event at the Main Pavilion in large, tree-filled Washington Park. Come on out and applaud.

Sports fans take note -- there's no shortage of sporting events either, from youth leagues to the Washington Wild Things, a minor league baseball team that began in 2002 and receives a great deal of community support. The Pennsylvania Rebellion, a National Pro Fastpitch softball team joins the Wild Things in playing home events at the CONSOL Energy Park in town. Town residents also love their football. In 2006, to honor the Pittsburgh Steelers' selection for the Super Bowl, the city council renamed the city Steelers, PA, until February 5, 2006. Go team!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Washington?
In Washington, the median rent is $563 for a studio, $653 for a 1-bedroom, $817 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,023 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Washington, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Washington?
Some of the colleges located in the Washington area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Washington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Washington from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, Morgantown, and South Park Township.

Similar Pages

Washington 3 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Balcony