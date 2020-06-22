Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly 24hr maintenance concierge

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge 24hr maintenance

2268 S 57th St Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON! Cozy West Allis 3 Bdrm Single Family home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View August 15th, 2020!



APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed



- 3 Bedrooms

- 1 Bathroom

- 792 Sqft

- Rent $945

- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and All Leases Must End In the Months of April, May, June or July

- Deposit $945

- Single Family Home

- Tenants Responsible for Lawn Care & Snow Removal

- Tenants Responsible for Water/Hot Water

- Tenants Pay Gas & Electricity Bill

- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $103

- Washer and Dryer Hookups Gas or Electric?

- Street Parking Only

-Dogs and Cats Allowed With a $30 Monthly Fee per Pet and a $300 Security Deposit Increase - Some Breed Restrictions Apply due to Insurance Limitations, Please Reach Out to Our Office for a Complete List

- Renters Benefit Package Included for $20 a Month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for all Rental Payments to TransUnion and Much More!



Application Process:



- We Require Full Applications from all Residents Over 18 Years of Age

- Each Application Will Include a $25 Credit Check Fee.

- Processing Will Include Credit History, FICO Score, Rental, and Criminal History.

- Gross Monthly Income of Three Times the Monthly Rent



This building is professionally managed by Welcome Home Milwaukee Property Management. Tenants enjoy the convenience of paying rent online and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Welcome Home!



(RLNE4392541)