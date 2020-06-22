All apartments in West Allis
Find more places like 2268 S 57th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Allis, WI
/
2268 S 57th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2268 S 57th St

2268 South 57th Street · (414) 797-1819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Allis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2268 South 57th Street, West Allis, WI 53219
McGeoch Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2268 S 57th St · Avail. Aug 1

$945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
concierge
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr maintenance
2268 S 57th St Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON! Cozy West Allis 3 Bdrm Single Family home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View August 15th, 2020!

APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed

- 3 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- 792 Sqft
- Rent $945
- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and All Leases Must End In the Months of April, May, June or July
- Deposit $945
- Single Family Home
- Tenants Responsible for Lawn Care & Snow Removal
- Tenants Responsible for Water/Hot Water
- Tenants Pay Gas & Electricity Bill
- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $103
- Washer and Dryer Hookups Gas or Electric?
- Street Parking Only
-Dogs and Cats Allowed With a $30 Monthly Fee per Pet and a $300 Security Deposit Increase - Some Breed Restrictions Apply due to Insurance Limitations, Please Reach Out to Our Office for a Complete List
- Renters Benefit Package Included for $20 a Month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for all Rental Payments to TransUnion and Much More!

Application Process:

- We Require Full Applications from all Residents Over 18 Years of Age
- Each Application Will Include a $25 Credit Check Fee.
- Processing Will Include Credit History, FICO Score, Rental, and Criminal History.
- Gross Monthly Income of Three Times the Monthly Rent

This building is professionally managed by Welcome Home Milwaukee Property Management. Tenants enjoy the convenience of paying rent online and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Welcome Home!

(RLNE4392541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2268 S 57th St have any available units?
2268 S 57th St has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2268 S 57th St have?
Some of 2268 S 57th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2268 S 57th St currently offering any rent specials?
2268 S 57th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2268 S 57th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2268 S 57th St is pet friendly.
Does 2268 S 57th St offer parking?
No, 2268 S 57th St does not offer parking.
Does 2268 S 57th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2268 S 57th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2268 S 57th St have a pool?
No, 2268 S 57th St does not have a pool.
Does 2268 S 57th St have accessible units?
No, 2268 S 57th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2268 S 57th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2268 S 57th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2268 S 57th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2268 S 57th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2268 S 57th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Crest
2054 S 102nd St
West Allis, WI 53227
The West Living
6620 W National Ave
West Allis, WI 53214
Autumn Glen
11200 W Cleveland Ave
West Allis, WI 53227
French Quarter Apartments
9707 W National Ave
West Allis, WI 53227

Similar Pages

West Allis 1 BedroomsWest Allis 2 Bedrooms
West Allis Apartments with ParkingWest Allis Dog Friendly Apartments
West Allis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI
Shorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WISheboygan, WIMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WI
Pleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILOconomowoc, WIHales Corners, WIGreendale, WIFox Point, WIPewaukee, WIDelavan, WILake Geneva, WIDelafield, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityLake Forest College
Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity