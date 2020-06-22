Amenities
2268 S 57th St Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON! Cozy West Allis 3 Bdrm Single Family home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View August 15th, 2020!
APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed
- 3 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- 792 Sqft
- Rent $945
- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and All Leases Must End In the Months of April, May, June or July
- Deposit $945
- Single Family Home
- Tenants Responsible for Lawn Care & Snow Removal
- Tenants Responsible for Water/Hot Water
- Tenants Pay Gas & Electricity Bill
- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $103
- Washer and Dryer Hookups Gas or Electric?
- Street Parking Only
-Dogs and Cats Allowed With a $30 Monthly Fee per Pet and a $300 Security Deposit Increase - Some Breed Restrictions Apply due to Insurance Limitations, Please Reach Out to Our Office for a Complete List
- Renters Benefit Package Included for $20 a Month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for all Rental Payments to TransUnion and Much More!
Application Process:
- We Require Full Applications from all Residents Over 18 Years of Age
- Each Application Will Include a $25 Credit Check Fee.
- Processing Will Include Credit History, FICO Score, Rental, and Criminal History.
- Gross Monthly Income of Three Times the Monthly Rent
This building is professionally managed by Welcome Home Milwaukee Property Management. Tenants enjoy the convenience of paying rent online and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Welcome Home!
(RLNE4392541)