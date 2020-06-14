Apartment List
/
WI
/
wauwatosa
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

146 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wauwatosa, WI

Finding an apartment in Wauwatosa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:52am
14 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,220
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,178
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,234
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,231
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
25 Units Available
Normandy Village Apartments
2562 N 124th St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$983
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1175 sqft
Normandy Village will offer you a great and friendly environment! Sparkling pool, fitness center, party room, spacious floor plans, great location, minutes from downtown Milwaukee, heat included, 24 hour maintenance, underground parking, storage

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
6819 Aetna Court
6819 Aetna Court, Wauwatosa, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2500 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story home with built-in fireplace and large living and dining areas. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will not stay on the market long.
Results within 1 mile of Wauwatosa

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Aemilian's
1 Unit Available
8614 W Keefe Ave
8614 West Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1340 sqft
Charming brick cape cod - Charming brick cape cod this cozy three bedroom one bath home offers a charming eat in kitchen with bonus slide out shelves.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawthorne Glen
1 Unit Available
1364 N 58th St
1364 North 58th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1484 sqft
1364 N 58th St Available 06/19/20 COMING SOON!! Pet Friendly Washington Heights 3 Bdrm Single Family Home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View June 19, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Johnson's Woods
1 Unit Available
307 S 69th St
307 South 69th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1500 sqft
307 S 69th St Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Single Family - Large single family home Stove and refrigerator included Pet Friendly cats $25 and dogs $50 Rent $1,045 Call or text Victoria at 414-460-3279 www.smartassetrealty.com (RLNE4143358)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Valhalla
1 Unit Available
9239 W Sheridan Ave
9239 West Sheridan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
Silver Springs Apartments - Property Id: 262553 NEWLY RENOVATED!! 2 Bedroom 1bath with all NEW appliances included. NEW EVERYTHING!! Monthly Rent $900 NO SMOKING OR PETS ALLOWED Inquiries to mkmanagement414@gmail.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Uptown
1 Unit Available
2469 N 56th St
2469 North 56th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$980
728 sqft
Located just blocks away from outstanding area restaurants and shopping, this cozy 2 bedroom features hardwood floors, updated kitchen, small pantry area, dining rooms, large front porch with windows that overlooks newer playground across the

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Vogel Park
1 Unit Available
4921 N 84th St
4921 North 84th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$895
1025 sqft
This spacious 3-bedroom unit, 1.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Timmerman Airport
1 Unit Available
9705 W Hampton Ave
9705 West Hampton Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$715
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Boasting large one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, Village Square is one of our most sought-after apartment communities.
Results within 5 miles of Wauwatosa
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,140
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Granville Station
8 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
8183 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$925
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1000 sqft
A charming community near Dretzka Park Golf Course and Popuch Park. Pet-friendly apartments are available furnished. Units offer extra storage, in-unit laundry walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. On-site garage available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Calumet Farms
12 Units Available
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
981 sqft
Lots of on-site amenities including a volleyball court, kids park, grilling area, and hot tub area. Pool and sundeck provided. Updated apartments feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,401
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1342 sqft
Upscale living within walking distance of the farmers market and shops. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and extra storage. On-site pool, garage area, concierge service and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Norhardt Apartment Homes
1995 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,001
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
993 sqft
Community amenities include BBQ grills, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature extra storage, fireplace, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Located just steps from Ruby Isle Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
48 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
Studio
$1,220
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Savings are in BLOOM! Apply NOW & receive a $500.00 concession! BONUS: Apply within 72 hours of virtual tour, and move-in by 6/30 to score another $1,000 concession! Call Now! Offer valid on 12+ month leases only.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
$
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,286
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Wyrick Park
7 Units Available
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:57am
Six Points
5 Units Available
The West Living
6620 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1136 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Find your new place at The West Living in West Allis, WI. Located at 6620 W. National Ave in West Allis, this community has much to offer its residents.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:07am
$
Kilbourn Town
30 Units Available
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:39am
Kilbourn Town
4 Units Available
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Apartment Community within the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. Steps from the Riverwalk, with nearby Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping! Offering Award-winning Customer Service and Heated Garage Parking. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
$
Kilbourn Town
7 Units Available
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,401
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
City Guide for Wauwatosa, WI

Wauwatosa: Home of the world famous actor, Spencer Tracy. Enough said.

Wauwatosa is located in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin with a population of around 45,000. It’s an established city dating back to 1835 and owes much of its history to Charles Hart and his mills. The origin of the citys name is still uncertain, but it dates back far beyond its founding and has been traced to the Potawatomi chief, Chief Wauwautaesie (what a mouthful); his name later adopted by the city in his honor. It also means "firefly" in the Potawatomi language, and you can find swarms of these colorful creatures in this part of the Menomonee River Valley during the summer season. Get your nets and jars ready for hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wauwatosa, WI

Finding an apartment in Wauwatosa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Wauwatosa 1 BedroomsWauwatosa 2 BedroomsWauwatosa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWauwatosa 3 BedroomsWauwatosa Accessible ApartmentsWauwatosa Apartments with Balcony
Wauwatosa Apartments with GarageWauwatosa Apartments with GymWauwatosa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWauwatosa Apartments with ParkingWauwatosa Apartments with Pool
Wauwatosa Apartments with Washer-DryerWauwatosa Dog Friendly ApartmentsWauwatosa Furnished ApartmentsWauwatosa Pet Friendly PlacesWauwatosa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIShorewood, WI
Gurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WISheboygan, WIMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WI
Oconomowoc, WIHales Corners, WIGreendale, WIFox Point, WIPewaukee, WIDelavan, WILake Geneva, WIDelafield, WILakemoor, ILBayside, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Medical College of WisconsinCarroll University
Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette University