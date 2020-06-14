146 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wauwatosa, WI

Wauwatosa: Home of the world famous actor, Spencer Tracy. Enough said.

Wauwatosa is located in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin with a population of around 45,000. It's an established city dating back to 1835 and owes much of its history to Charles Hart and his mills. The origin of the citys name is still uncertain, but it dates back far beyond its founding and has been traced to the Potawatomi chief, Chief Wauwautaesie (what a mouthful); his name later adopted by the city in his honor. It also means "firefly" in the Potawatomi language, and you can find swarms of these colorful creatures in this part of the Menomonee River Valley during the summer season. Get your nets and jars ready for hunting!