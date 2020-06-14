146 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wauwatosa, WI
1 of 32
1 of 12
1 of 27
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 26
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 3
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 27
1 of 14
1 of 27
1 of 34
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 19
1 of 29
1 of 14
Wauwatosa: Home of the world famous actor, Spencer Tracy. Enough said.
Wauwatosa is located in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin with a population of around 45,000. It’s an established city dating back to 1835 and owes much of its history to Charles Hart and his mills. The origin of the citys name is still uncertain, but it dates back far beyond its founding and has been traced to the Potawatomi chief, Chief Wauwautaesie (what a mouthful); his name later adopted by the city in his honor. It also means "firefly" in the Potawatomi language, and you can find swarms of these colorful creatures in this part of the Menomonee River Valley during the summer season. Get your nets and jars ready for hunting! See more
Finding an apartment in Wauwatosa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.