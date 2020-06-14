Apartment List
/
WI
/
sun prairie
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:20 PM

29 Apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, WI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sun Prairie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
31 Units Available
Springs At Sun Prairie
650 Spring Street, Sun Prairie, WI
Studio
$1,025
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,234
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1123 sqft
Featuring exceptional living spaces and resort-inspired amenities on gorgeous garden grounds, Springs at Sun Prairie is here to welcome you home. We offer studio, one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Results within 5 miles of Sun Prairie

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
9 Prentice Place
9 Prentice Place, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1750 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom duplex on Madison's East Side! This duplex on Madison's east side features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
6032 Driscoll Drive - 6034
6032 Driscoll Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1911 sqft
Recently completed luxury townhomes located in the desirable Grandview Commons North.
Results within 10 miles of Sun Prairie
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:25am
Marquette
15 Units Available
Aventine
1958 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:23am
Marquette
6 Units Available
Velo 404
404 Division St., Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to Vélo 404. Vélo happens to rhyme with halo, and that’s what’ll be hanging over your head when you move in…as in a halo of happiness.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 10 at 08:22am
Marquette
3 Units Available
Asana
2081 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
679 sqft
Asana Apartments are the epitome of relaxation, of comfort, of well-being. Designed with a central water feature in the courtyard that’s peaceful and calming, with luxury appointments inside your home, Asana Apartments is your ode to joy.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 10 at 06:46am
Downtown Madison
4 Units Available
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,485
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1154 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 5 at 03:25pm
Downtown Madison
6 Units Available
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,389
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 5 at 04:36am
7 Units Available
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,285
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1084 sqft
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
Downtown Madison
3 Units Available
Bel Mora
544 W Main St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1113 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments have large windows, open floor plans, heated underground parking and washer/dryers in every building. Great location in the Bassett neighborhood close to bike paths, shops and dining.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4805 Camden Rd 1
4805 Camden Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 4805 Camden Rd - 2 Bed - Property Id: 271597 Available August 1st, 2020. Photos to come. Updated ranch-style 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex-apartment.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Marquette
1 Unit Available
2145 East Washington Ave. East Washington Ave
2145 East Washington Avenue, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Unit East Washington Ave Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom on East Washington Ave. - Property Id: 279213 Sunny and spacious 2 bedroom upper available for August 1. Beautiful hardwood floors and back deck in a quiet non-smoking building.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Madison
1 Unit Available
511 East Johnson Street
511 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
2 Available 08/15/20 Recently remodeled one bedroom apartment in the heart of Madison. A few blocks from the Capitol and only one block from James Madison Park. This unit is freshly painted and has finished hardwood floors.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4808 Camden Rd 1
4808 Camden Road, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 4808 Camden Rd - 3 Bed - Property Id: 271612 Available August 1st, 2020. Updated ranch-style 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex-apartment.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5220 Camden Road
5220 Camden Road, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1625 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 level duplex with attached garage, 2 large multipurpose rooms in lower level, laundry hook-ups wood floors, new kitchen with new stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, All fresh and beautifully painted Nice Neighborhood Close to

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Emerson East
1 Unit Available
2521 East Johnson Street
2521 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
2 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2+bedroom apartment with freshly refinished oak floors. Washer and dryer in unit. Brand new appliances. Could be a 2 or 3 bedroom plus den/office.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
206 Frost Woods Rd
206 Frost Woods Road, Monona, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
206 Frost Woods Rd Available 07/01/20 Sunny 4 Bedroom, 2 bath House in Monona - Don't miss your chance to live in this charming ranch with spacious yard and 1 car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Marquette
1 Unit Available
1237 Jenifer St
1237 Jenifer Street, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1428 sqft
1237 Jenifer St Apt 1 Available 08/15/20 Four Bedroom First Floor Flat in Historic Neighborhood Available 8/15/20 - Large first-floor flat in the Isthmus' most popular neighborhood! Three bedrooms plus a den (or fourth bedroom), one bathroom which

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
State-Langdon
1 Unit Available
661 Mendota Court 101
661 Mendota Court, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS LAKE/SUNSET VIEW! BEAUTIFUL 2-BEDROOM 2-BATH ON 10TH FLOOR. AWESOME LOCATION DOWNTOWN/CAMPUS. PRIVATE AND GATED. BALCONY, WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE, QUALITY FINISHES AND NICE FURNISHINGS IF DESIRED INCLUDING 49 FLAT SCREEN SMART TV.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
4900 Turner Ave
4900 Turner Avenue, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
906 sqft
Sign a lease for a July move-in, receive $300.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
480 N Sherman Ave
480 North Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,405
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing studio in Maple Bluff. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and community room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
4916 Camden Road - B
4916 Camden Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
East side apartment: 2 bedroom & 1 bath . First floor with private entrance. Recently remodeled fourplex on the east side has an apartment available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
5804 Anthony Place, 6
5804 Anthony Place, Monona, WI
2 Bedrooms
$879
845 sqft
2nd floor, 2-bedroom unit with hardwood as well as wood laminate floors, larger kitchen and its own gas furnace and hot water heater. Built-n book shelves, personal chute for laundry. Tenant may use window air conditioner(s).

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Brentwood Village
1 Unit Available
2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A
2313 Brentwood Parkway, Madison, WI
Studio
$550
225 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Room with its own private entrance/exit in shared 1st floor, 2-bedroom apartment. Solid '50s era construction with hardwood and tile floors, and built-in dining hutch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sun Prairie, WI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sun Prairie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Sun Prairie 1 BedroomsSun Prairie 2 BedroomsSun Prairie 3 BedroomsSun Prairie Apartments with Balcony
Sun Prairie Apartments with GarageSun Prairie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSun Prairie Apartments with Parking
Sun Prairie Apartments with Washer-DryerSun Prairie Dog Friendly ApartmentsSun Prairie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Madison, WIFitchburg, WIMiddleton, WIVerona, WI
Oconomowoc, WIWaunakee, WIDelavan, WIDeForest, WI
Roscoe, ILJanesville, WIBeloit, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-Madison
University of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical College
University of Wisconsin Colleges