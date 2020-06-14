13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, WI

/
31 Units Available
Springs At Sun Prairie
650 Spring Street, Sun Prairie, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,234
820 sqft
Featuring exceptional living spaces and resort-inspired amenities on gorgeous garden grounds, Springs at Sun Prairie is here to welcome you home. We offer studio, one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
6 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
401 N Thompson Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
625 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off Highway 30. Close to East Town Mall. Residents can take advantage of a volleyball court, two pools, and grills. Apartments include walk-in closets, blinds, and electric range.
Marquette
15 Units Available
Aventine
1958 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,490
696 sqft
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine.
6 Units Available
Velo 404
404 Division St., Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
787 sqft
Say hello to Vélo 404. Vélo happens to rhyme with halo, and that’s what’ll be hanging over your head when you move in…as in a halo of happiness.
3 Units Available
Asana
2081 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,470
679 sqft
Asana Apartments are the epitome of relaxation, of comfort, of well-being. Designed with a central water feature in the courtyard that’s peaceful and calming, with luxury appointments inside your home, Asana Apartments is your ode to joy.
4 Units Available
Livingston Place
310 S Livingston St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
704 sqft
Contemporary living in a new building with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Units have open floor plans, upscale fixtures and details, underground parking, and balconies.
Downtown Madison
4 Units Available
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,485
771 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
Downtown Madison
6 Units Available
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,389
485 sqft
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
7 Units Available
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,560
735 sqft
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties.
7 Units Available
Kennedy Place
2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
869 sqft
Some refer to it as simply “The Place”. It’s that prime, that primo. Welcome to Kennedy Place, the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood’s most upscale apartments.
Downtown Madison
3 Units Available
Bel Mora
544 W Main St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
846 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments have large windows, open floor plans, heated underground parking and washer/dryers in every building. Great location in the Bassett neighborhood close to bike paths, shops and dining.
Downtown Madison
1 Unit Available
511 East Johnson Street
511 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
2 Available 08/15/20 Recently remodeled one bedroom apartment in the heart of Madison. A few blocks from the Capitol and only one block from James Madison Park. This unit is freshly painted and has finished hardwood floors.
Eken Park
1 Unit Available
2618 Fairfield Place, 3
2618 Fairfield Place, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$849
550 sqft
Landlord pays all utilities for this 2nd floor, 1 bedroom unit with newly refinished wood floors in near east side house on a quiet short-street. Stove, fridge, and disposal included in kitchen.
