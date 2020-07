Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed coffee bar

Featuring exceptional living spaces and resort-inspired amenities on gorgeous garden grounds, Springs at Sun Prairie is here to welcome you home. We offer studio, one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Your new townhome-style apartment features top-of-the-line kitchen upgrades, including deluxe stainless-steel appliances and sleek granite countertops to inspire your culinary imagination. To further enhance your lifestyle, our community boasts a collection of boutique amenities. Chill out at the relaxing resort-inspired outdoor swimming pool or treat your pup to some playtime at our convenient on-site pet park. Upgrade to a better way of living at Springs at Sun Prairie. Virtual tours now available!