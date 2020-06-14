23 Apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, WI with garage

Apartment List
Sun Prairie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
$
31 Units Available
Springs At Sun Prairie
650 Spring Street, Sun Prairie, WI
Studio
$1,025
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,234
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1123 sqft
Featuring exceptional living spaces and resort-inspired amenities on gorgeous garden grounds, Springs at Sun Prairie is here to welcome you home. We offer studio, one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
1 Unit Available
9 Prentice Place
9 Prentice Place, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1750 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom duplex on Madison's East Side! This duplex on Madison's east side features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
601 Louis Court
601 Louis Court, DeForest, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR available in the photos section of this listing! Cozy three bedroom, two bathroom duplex with 2 car garage located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Deforest! Kitchen includes all standard appliances with aesthetically appealing fixtures.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
6032 Driscoll Drive - 6034
6032 Driscoll Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1911 sqft
Recently completed luxury townhomes located in the desirable Grandview Commons North.
Marquette
15 Units Available
Aventine
1958 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine.
Marquette
3 Units Available
Asana
2081 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
679 sqft
Asana Apartments are the epitome of relaxation, of comfort, of well-being. Designed with a central water feature in the courtyard that’s peaceful and calming, with luxury appointments inside your home, Asana Apartments is your ode to joy.
Marquette
4 Units Available
Livingston Place
310 S Livingston St, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1005 sqft
Contemporary living in a new building with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Units have open floor plans, upscale fixtures and details, underground parking, and balconies.
Downtown Madison
4 Units Available
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,485
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1154 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
Downtown Madison
6 Units Available
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,389
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
7 Units Available
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,285
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1084 sqft
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties.
Downtown Madison
3 Units Available
Bel Mora
544 W Main St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1113 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments have large windows, open floor plans, heated underground parking and washer/dryers in every building. Great location in the Bassett neighborhood close to bike paths, shops and dining.

1 Unit Available
206 Frost Woods Rd
206 Frost Woods Road, Monona, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
206 Frost Woods Rd Available 07/01/20 Sunny 4 Bedroom, 2 bath House in Monona - Don't miss your chance to live in this charming ranch with spacious yard and 1 car garage.

Emerson East
1 Unit Available
2521 East Johnson Street
2521 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
2 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2+bedroom apartment with freshly refinished oak floors. Washer and dryer in unit. Brand new appliances. Could be a 2 or 3 bedroom plus den/office.

1 Unit Available
5220 Camden Road
5220 Camden Road, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1625 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 level duplex with attached garage, 2 large multipurpose rooms in lower level, laundry hook-ups wood floors, new kitchen with new stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, All fresh and beautifully painted Nice Neighborhood Close to

1 Unit Available
4808 Camden Rd 1
4808 Camden Road, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 4808 Camden Rd - 3 Bed - Property Id: 271612 Available August 1st, 2020. Updated ranch-style 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex-apartment.

1 Unit Available
407 North Lexington Parkway - 1
407 North Lexington Parkway, DeForest, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1450 sqft
Call today! 608-286-3825 (Choose Option 1) or Email Info@CaribouPM.com Charming and quaint 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex located in Deforest! Huge backyard, finished basement space, 2-car attached garage and large kitchen.

1 Unit Available
4900 Turner Ave
4900 Turner Avenue, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
906 sqft
Sign a lease for a July move-in, receive $300.

1 Unit Available
480 N Sherman Ave
480 North Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,405
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing studio in Maple Bluff. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and community room.

1 Unit Available
107 Acker Parkway
107 Acker Parkway, DeForest, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1565 sqft
Totally renovated in 2016! Nice three bedroom 2 baths. The Yahara river is in your back yard! This lovely 1/2 of the duplex comes with a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer hookups. Walkout basement with deck. Central Air.

1 Unit Available
312 Valeria Drive
312 Valeria Drive, DeForest, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1848 sqft
Totally renovated in 2018! Nice 3 bedroom 2 baths. This lovely 1/2 of the duplex comes with a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer hookups. Finished basement. Large back yard. Central Air. Appliances include Dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
2015 Sherman Avenue, 2, Rm 1
2015 Sherman Avenue, Dane County, WI
Studio
$465
225 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 private, lockable room in a 2nd floor, 3-bedroom flat. Shared kitchen and bath. Landlord pays utilities. 1 parking spot off-street. Coin-operated laundry in sister house next door. For more listings, go to ripplerents.com.

Downtown Madison
1 Unit Available
Nichols Station
311 North Hancock Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Located at 311 N. Hancock Street, Nichols Station is located directly across the street from James Madison Park and Lake Mendota.

1 Unit Available
7827 Clinton Rd
7827 Clinton Road, Dane County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
Rural 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Duplex - Property Id: 4957 Hello, This spacious tri-level Duplex near Deforest, WI is available for rent April of 2020 and offers many nice features.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

