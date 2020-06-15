Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage lobby

Upscale Luxury 1 BR 1 BA Condo in S. Milwaukee

Walking Distance to the Lake & Grant Park!!

Close to airport, Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, Kenosha, and an easy commute to downtown.

Fantastic KT with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave plus a breakfast bar

Plenty of cabinets, several with glass doors and interior lighting

Tray ceiling in master BR

Hardwood floors

LR features a fireplace

Full sized in-unit washer and dryer

Central AC

S. Milwaukee Yacht Club, Grant Pk. Golf Course, grocery, drug and restaurants conveniently close

Secure lobby

Heated underground parking for 1 vehicle

Individual storage locker

This is 1 of 14 units in the complex offering quiet and privacy

Good credit is a requirement and income must be $3000 per month

NO PETS

Call or text Shana @ 414-514-2428 for a showing



(RLNE4080459)