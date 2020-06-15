All apartments in South Milwaukee
920 Lofts
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

920 Lofts

920 Marquette Avenue · (414) 514-2428
Location

920 Marquette Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI 53172

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 920 Marquette Ave. #207 · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
lobby
Upscale Luxury 1 BR 1 BA Condo in S. Milwaukee
Walking Distance to the Lake & Grant Park!!
Close to airport, Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, Kenosha, and an easy commute to downtown.
Fantastic KT with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave plus a breakfast bar
Plenty of cabinets, several with glass doors and interior lighting
Tray ceiling in master BR
Hardwood floors
LR features a fireplace
Full sized in-unit washer and dryer
Central AC
S. Milwaukee Yacht Club, Grant Pk. Golf Course, grocery, drug and restaurants conveniently close
Secure lobby
Heated underground parking for 1 vehicle
Individual storage locker
This is 1 of 14 units in the complex offering quiet and privacy
Good credit is a requirement and income must be $3000 per month
NO PETS
Call or text Shana @ 414-514-2428 for a showing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4080459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

