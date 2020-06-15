Amenities
Upscale Luxury 1 BR 1 BA Condo in S. Milwaukee
Walking Distance to the Lake & Grant Park!!
Close to airport, Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, Kenosha, and an easy commute to downtown.
Fantastic KT with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave plus a breakfast bar
Plenty of cabinets, several with glass doors and interior lighting
Tray ceiling in master BR
Hardwood floors
LR features a fireplace
Full sized in-unit washer and dryer
Central AC
S. Milwaukee Yacht Club, Grant Pk. Golf Course, grocery, drug and restaurants conveniently close
Secure lobby
Heated underground parking for 1 vehicle
Individual storage locker
This is 1 of 14 units in the complex offering quiet and privacy
Good credit is a requirement and income must be $3000 per month
NO PETS
Call or text Shana @ 414-514-2428 for a showing
(RLNE4080459)