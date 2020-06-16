1614 E Newton Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this wonderful Upper in a charming Tudor style duplex! Boasting a highly desirable location, you'll find yourself tucked away off of Oakland Ave. on a quiet street near schools, the lakefront, Oak Leaf Trail, local restaurants and more. This bright and sunny abode features beautiful built-ins and hardwood floors throughout. Newer windows help keep the utility bills in check and one garage spot plus one surface space will keep your parking woes away. This quality Shorewood rental opportunity won't last long. Schedule your tour today!