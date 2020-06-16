All apartments in Shorewood
1614 E Newton Ave
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:26 PM

1614 E Newton Ave

1614 East Newton Avenue · (414) 962-3605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1614 East Newton Avenue, Shorewood, WI 53211
Southwest Shorewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1616 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1105 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this wonderful Upper in a charming Tudor style duplex! Boasting a highly desirable location, you'll find yourself tucked away off of Oakland Ave. on a quiet street near schools, the lakefront, Oak Leaf Trail, local restaurants and more. This bright and sunny abode features beautiful built-ins and hardwood floors throughout. Newer windows help keep the utility bills in check and one garage spot plus one surface space will keep your parking woes away. This quality Shorewood rental opportunity won't last long. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 E Newton Ave have any available units?
1614 E Newton Ave has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1614 E Newton Ave have?
Some of 1614 E Newton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 E Newton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1614 E Newton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 E Newton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1614 E Newton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shorewood.
Does 1614 E Newton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1614 E Newton Ave does offer parking.
Does 1614 E Newton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1614 E Newton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 E Newton Ave have a pool?
No, 1614 E Newton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1614 E Newton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1614 E Newton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 E Newton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 E Newton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 E Newton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 E Newton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
