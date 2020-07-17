All apartments in Sheboygan
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:54 AM

1508 Washington Avenue

1508 Washington Avenue · (920) 793-1444
Location

1508 Washington Avenue, Sheboygan, WI 53081
Redwing

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

5 Bed · 1 Bath · 1413 sqft

Amenities

This 5 Bedroom 1 bath single family home on Sheboygan's south side is located one block from South High School. Includes stove, fridge, washer/dryer hookups, newer appliances, new roof, all new windows, doors and cost efficient LED lighting.

An approved rental application is required for showings and lease signings.

To complete a rental application, view more properties or to find out more about our rental process, please visit www.vineandbranchwi.com today!

Thanks,

VINE & BRANCH MANAGEMENT, LLC

*Street parking

*no utilities included

*Tenant is responsible for lawn-care and snow removal.

*Pet Policy: One-time, non-refundable fee of $250 per pet. No additional monthly fees. No breed or weight restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

