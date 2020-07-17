1508 Washington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This 5 Bedroom 1 bath single family home on Sheboygan's south side is located one block from South High School. Includes stove, fridge, washer/dryer hookups, newer appliances, new roof, all new windows, doors and cost efficient LED lighting.



An approved rental application is required for showings and lease signings.



To complete a rental application, view more properties or to find out more about our rental process, please visit www.vineandbranchwi.com today!



Thanks,



VINE & BRANCH MANAGEMENT, LLC



*Street parking



*no utilities included



*Tenant is responsible for lawn-care and snow removal.



*Pet Policy: One-time, non-refundable fee of $250 per pet. No additional monthly fees. No breed or weight restrictions.