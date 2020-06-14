/
1 bedroom apartments
97 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Creek, WI
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
852 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Creek
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
9 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
942 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
20 Units Available
American Colony
3215 W Colony Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$986
890 sqft
Apartment Colony Apartments offers you a natural sanctuary from everyday living. Our spacious floorplans and our community features offer you everything your busy lifestyle demands.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
9 Units Available
Ryan Green
9506 S Ryan Green Ct, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$979
780 sqft
Ryan Green offers privacy and comfort in our park like setting with ample green space.
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Bay View
Contact for Availability
2636 S Logan
2636 South Logan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
Welcome to 2636 S Logan Avenue - Located in the heart of Bayview close to shopping, restaurants, bus routes, parks and with a convenience store nearby. Walking distance to Lake Michigan. Managed by Katz Properties.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Greenway Apartments
6507 Greenway, Greendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
Welcome to 6507 Greenway located down the street from Southridge Mall and the Greendale Town Center, close to I43, I894 and I94 just minutes to downtown Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Last updated April 23 at 02:56pm
Town of Lake
3 Units Available
Seaway Terrace
4601 South 1st Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$750
Seaway Terrace is Milwaukee's best kept secret! You'll find recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors in a bright clean building! Our mission statement is simple. We offer quality apartments at affordable rents in a convenient location.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
920 Lofts
920 Marquette Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
Upscale Luxury 1 BR 1 BA Condo in S. Milwaukee Walking Distance to the Lake & Grant Park!! Close to airport, Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, Kenosha, and an easy commute to downtown.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Creek
Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
Lower East Side
18 Units Available
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Bay View
22 Units Available
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
728 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Walker's Point
5 Units Available
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
75 Units Available
Whitnall Pointe
10591 W Cortez Cir, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$790
702 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Whitnall Pointe in Franklin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
23 Units Available
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
541 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
3 Units Available
Encore
1623 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
662 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Encore in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Brewer's Hill
2 Units Available
1922 N. Palmer
1922 North Palmer Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$750
A pet-friendly community located in the Warren Tech Center, I-94, and I-696. Fantastic location for commuters. On-site pool and sundeck. Interiors offer separate dining areas, carpeting, and lots of natural light.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
4 Units Available
Summerfield Court
1495 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
1100 sqft
Just a few minutes from the park and area highways. Smoke-free community. Homes offer fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. A patio or balcony in each unit. Pet-friendly. On-site laundry provided.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Yankee Hill
17 Units Available
City Green
1100 N Cass St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
764 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Green in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Historic Third Ward
13 Units Available
Jefferson Block
143 N Jackson St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
837 sqft
This newly constructed community has a granite and brick exterior. Homes offer maple cabinetry, modern fixtures and beautiful kitchens. On-site fitness center, indoor, heated parking and pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,283
786 sqft
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
Kilbourn Town
7 Units Available
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,559
908 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:00pm
Kilbourn Town
4 Units Available
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
983 sqft
Boutique Apartment Community within the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. Steps from the Riverwalk, with nearby Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping! Offering Award-winning Customer Service and Heated Garage Parking. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
Historic Third Ward
26 Units Available
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,365
881 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
747 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Historic Third Ward
4 Units Available
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,580
743 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
