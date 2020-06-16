9765 Rustic Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 2 story colonial features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Flowing floor plan, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate dining room and large living room with gas fireplace. Large master suite features walk in closet, bathroom with large soaking tub. 2.5 car attached garage with a 10' x 12' storage area. Dogs welcome with added deposit. No smoking. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Online application with background checks required for anyone over 18. 12 month lease minimum. Professional property management by Renters Warehouse Milwaukee. Bonus Amenity Included - A portion of resident's rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment for your family! Please call 414.269.4390 for showing times.