All apartments in Oak Creek
Find more places like 9765 Rustic Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Creek, WI
/
9765 Rustic Plaza
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:34 PM

9765 Rustic Plaza

9765 S Rustic Pl · (305) 510-8194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Creek
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9765 S Rustic Pl, Oak Creek, WI 53154

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 story colonial features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Flowing floor plan, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate dining room and large living room with gas fireplace. Large master suite features walk in closet, bathroom with large soaking tub. 2.5 car attached garage with a 10' x 12' storage area. Dogs welcome with added deposit. No smoking. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Online application with background checks required for anyone over 18. 12 month lease minimum. Professional property management by Renters Warehouse Milwaukee. Bonus Amenity Included - A portion of resident's rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment for your family! Please call 414.269.4390 for showing times.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9765 Rustic Plaza have any available units?
9765 Rustic Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Creek, WI.
What amenities does 9765 Rustic Plaza have?
Some of 9765 Rustic Plaza's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9765 Rustic Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
9765 Rustic Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9765 Rustic Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 9765 Rustic Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 9765 Rustic Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 9765 Rustic Plaza does offer parking.
Does 9765 Rustic Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9765 Rustic Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9765 Rustic Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 9765 Rustic Plaza has a pool.
Does 9765 Rustic Plaza have accessible units?
No, 9765 Rustic Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 9765 Rustic Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 9765 Rustic Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9765 Rustic Plaza have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9765 Rustic Plaza has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9765 Rustic Plaza?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154

Similar Pages

Oak Creek 1 BedroomsOak Creek 2 Bedrooms
Oak Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Creek 3 Bedrooms
Oak Creek Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIPalatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WI
Buffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WINorthbrook, ILShorewood, WIGurnee, ILGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, IL
Oconomowoc, WIHales Corners, WIGreendale, WIFox Point, WIPewaukee, WIDelavan, WILake Geneva, WIDelafield, WILakemoor, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILBayside, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityLake Forest College
Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeWilliam Rainey Harper College
Alverno College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity